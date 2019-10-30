METHUEN — Mayoral candidate Jennifer Kannan has once again accused her opponent Neil Perry of mistreating women, this time in the corporate world.
In a written public statement from Kannan on Tuesday, the second-time candidate for mayor and 24 undersigned supporters called on Perry to immediately open his personnel records from Raytheon, his longtime place of employment.
Kannan said her campaign team is hearing “additional rumors from people apparently familiar with his employment history.”
She said the rumors are “concerning his attitude towards and treatment of women,” but would not elaborate on specifics.
“After the initial story was made public regarding Mr. Perry’s past marital history, a number of people from both within, as well as outside, the Raytheon community reached out to my campaign,” Kannan said, noting that some of the claims came firsthand.
“If these new rumors are unfounded and he has not been the subject of reprimands, lawsuits or other disciplinary action, he should have no problem with letting the people of Methuen know more about the real Neil Perry,” Kannan’s statement reads.
The new rumors follow Perry’s recent admission during a televised mayoral forum that his ex-wife took out a restraining order against him at the beginning of their divorce 20 years ago.
After the forum, Kannan’s team obtained court records from the restraining order and divorce. They are posted on Kannan’s website.
Twenty-four women — including a domestic violence survivor — backing Kannan signed her statement this week that said they are “afraid people of Methuen will go to the polls and vote without having all of the facts about one of the candidates.”
“Jennifer Kannan’s life and record of public service are an open book. Not so for Neil Perry,” the women stated. “He has been an unknown factor, with nothing in the public realm but his empty claims of community involvement and rumors. The rumors about the restraining order turned out to be true.”
Perry countered that he was able to “overturn” the restraining order and ended up with full legal and physical custody of their three children.
He has maintained that he never raised his hand to any man, woman or child, during the personal, messy divorce or otherwise.
“I continue to be appalled by the misleading and uninformed statements made by my opponent and her supporters,” Perry said in the wake of Kannan’s new allegation of mistreatment of women. “Today’s press release by Councilor Jennifer Kannan’s campaign is nothing more than a desperate attempt to rescue her campaign as next Tuesday’s election draws near.”
Perry elaborated he has never been accused of or disciplined for any misconduct in his professional life.
“I maintain a Secret level security clearance,” he said, “which would not be the case if any of the unfounded rumors were true.”