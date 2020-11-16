Keep Glowing: Groundwork Lawrence's annual gala goes virtual

TIM JEAN/Staff photo Groundwork Lawrence executive director Heather McMann, left, and project director Brad Buschur stand where a guided walk will take place on the Merrimack River Trail in April. The guided walk is one of the more than 20 auction items for Groundwork Lawrence Virtual Glow Gala being held on November 19th. Groundwork has teamed with others to open this trail that begins near the Abe Bashara Boathouse and will connect Lawrence and Andover. 11/13/20