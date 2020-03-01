LAWRENCE — Congressman Joe Kennedy III was notably absent from the North Andover Democratic Town Committee Scholarship Breakfast on Sunday.
Kennedy was expected to speak alongside Sen. Ed Markey, who he’s challenging for the Senate seat in the Democratic primary Sept. 1.
And while there were murmurs among the crowd about whether it was politically wise for Kennedy to skip out on the event, committee member Diane Huster had her own reasoning for his absence.
“We had our caucuses Wednesday night and most of all our delegates to the state convention were for Ed Markey,” Huster said. “Well, that may speak for itself.”
Of the 13 delegates the committee is sending to the state convention, only one supported Kennedy, according to Chair Michael Lis.
“I can’t speak to his motivations,” Lis said of why Kennedy decided to cancel. “All I know is that shortly before the event, he had declared that he was coming, his campaign told us that he was coming and then the day after, we had a long series of phone calls with them and then at the end of that, they decided they weren’t coming.”
Meanwhile, Markey was notably present Sunday. The incumbent senator received a standing ovation as he approached the podium at Salvatore’s Restaurant, where he spoke of his rise from being a milkman’s son raised in Malden to a U.S. senator.
“The right arm of a milkman is unlike any arm you’ve ever seen,” Markey said. “It’s twice the size of the left arm, just lifting six milk bottles ... I could see what a great man my father was.”
Markey went on to discuss several of his pet policies, including his commitment to ending Alzheimer’s, a disease from which his mother suffered.
During his speech, Markey said he worked to pass a bill in 2010 that required the National Institutes of Health to share its information about the brain to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease by 2025.
Markey said he helped pass a second bill in 2014 that requires the NIH to tell Congress each year how much money is needed to find a cure by 2025. At the time, that was about $400 million, Markey said. This year, $2.8 billion will be spent because of that law, he said.
“It won’t be a mission to the moon, it’ll be a mission to the mind because failure is not an option,” Markey said. “Five million Americans right now have Alzheimer’s and 15 million baby boomers are going to have Alzheimer’s, think about that.”
Other notable politicians in attendance were Congressman Seth Moulton, Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini and state Reps. Marcos Devers (16th Essex District), Christina Minicucci (14th Essex District) and Tram Nguyen (18th Essex District).
Several people running for state and local offices also attended, including Jamie Belsito, who is running for Moulton’s seat.
“I’m a workhorse, not a show pony,” Belsito said.
Earlier, Belsito said, “I found out that 53 percent of our population is women and 25 percent is represented in Congress. That is not good enough for me and it shouldn’t be good enough for you. I shouldn’t have to defend my uterus and I shouldn’t have to explain that women are the givers of life.”
Following the speeches, the committee awarded local political organizer Janice Phillips with the 2020 Democrat of the Year Award.
Phillips, who ran campaigns for Minicucci and Fiorentini, said she wants to keep her sphere of political influence at the local level.
“All politics are local politics,” she said. “I feel like locally is where I can make the biggest difference.”