Saturday was a day for parades as Derry and North Andover hosted festive events.
In New Hampshire, chilly temperatures and sunny skies helped Derry show a lot of holiday spirit.
The Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce hosted its 33rd annual Nutfield Holiday Parade.
With the theme "Celebrations Through the Years," the parade honored this year's 300th anniversary of the original Nutfield settlement and included floats, marching bands, school groups, dancers, Scouts and organizations all riding or walking the route and greeting the crowds.
In North Andover, children and adults cheered and waved as Santa Claus rode by in a firetruck during the finale of the annual Santa Parade. Kids had been looking forward to seeing his jolly face, and when the firetruck came into view, there was a chorus of children and their parents saying, "There he is!" and "Here comes Santa!" Mr. Claus smiled and waved to the crowd below.
After the parade ended and the crowd began to clear, the street was littered with candy - remnants of the treats thrown from floats, unicycle-riding elves, dancers, and girl scouts. The rest of the sugary treats were stashed away in the pockets of the children and their parents.
The parades are a popular annual feature to help the communities ring in the holiday season.
Floats and bands made up the parade lineup in Derry, with schools, businesses and churches taking on float design efforts in keeping with the theme.
In addition, the Chamber's annual Citizen of the Year honoree, Melanie Davis, owner of The Grind Rail Trail Cafe, rode in style on the parade route. The Tupelo Music Hall was also honored as this year's Business of the Year award winner and Community Caregivers of Greater Derry took the newly awarded Nonprofit of the Year honor.
Derry Village Rotary Club members also walked the parade route to collect nonperishable food items to be distributed to local food pantries. McGruff the Crime Dog made an appearance, helping the Derry Police Department collect new, unwrapped toys to support Toys for Tots.
Following the parade, the holiday events continued on with the annual “Very Derry” schedule of activities for families including cookie decorating, visits with Santa Claus and other festive treats. A downtown "stroll" also put local businesses in the spotlight with special holiday events and activities, and the town tree was officially lit later in the day.