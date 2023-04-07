LAWRENCE — Lazarus House Ministries honored the legacy of a Sandown boy’s kindness by distributing Easter baskets to children of the Lazarus House Family Shelter and Capernaum Place on March 31.
This is the fourth year the baskets were made for Lazarus guests in memory of Christopher Chester, who died in 2015 at age nine.
He was walking with his father to bring homemade cookies to a neighbor when he collapsed. His family was unaware at the time of the genetic condition that enlarged his heart.
Easter Baskets of Hope is a national program organized locally by a distant relative of Christopher, Carolyn Moynihan, of Windham.
“Christopher’s generosity and spirit of giving toward his neighbors is what continues to inspire us at Lazarus House,” said Carmen Vega, executive director of Lazarus House Ministries. “Remembering him at this time of the year makes his thoughtfulness that much more special.”
The Easter Bunny stopped by Lazarus House during a celebration held on March 31 to distribute the baskets to the children. The kids also were treated to pizza and chicken sandwiches courtesy of Chick-Fil-A.
Over 40 additional baskets from Sacred Hearts School in Bradford and St. Augustine’s School in Andover were also donated to be distributed by the Lazarus House soup kitchen.
