'2 kids from 2007' vie for Methuen council seat

METHUEN — Hometown roots run deep down this year's municipal ballot, especially when it comes to two friends and 2007 Methuen High grads in the race to be councilors at large.
As Methuen High Rangers, D.J. Beauregard, now 30, was class president, and Nicholas DiZoglio, now 29, was secretary. The two were part of the American Legion Boys State program together, learning firsthand about local, county and state government.
In step, the two conquered political and life milestones. As Methuen homeowners — and in DiZoglio's case four simultaneous years serving on the school committee — both men felt they could make successful runs for Methuen City Council.
Beauregard announced his candidacy first, in May.
When his longtime friend called with the same idea after encouragement from colleagues and constituents, he told him "you've got to run," DiZoglio recalls.
"There's three seats," DiZoglio said. "As long as we're top three I'm happy."
He added the real reason he's running is to represent community values.
"I bought my house four years ago, and we pay taxes, and I'm seeing what we're getting for our taxes," DiZoglio said. "I think of our city like a house. You have to do updates. You're going to have to put a new roof on it, you're going to have to update your furnace. It's the maintenance. And I think that's where we're being left behind. That's why I decided to run. There's so much good here and we're focusing so much on the bad because the bad is piling up."
Beauregard is encouraged by the involvement awaiting him at voters' doors. He's hopeful that Methuen residents will make their way to the polls come fall.
"I'm hearing that people are watching city council meetings. They have questions, they want to know where each of us stand on the issues, and they want to know our 'whys,'" he said. "Why we're running. For me, I'm a homeowner, I'm a dad and I care about these issues deeply."
He said "people are a little sick of the perceived lack of productivity based on personality-related issues" within the current council.
"The bickering and such," Beauregard said.
DiZoglio and Beauregard point out that they have also known incumbents Jessica Finocchiaro and Eunice Ziegler since their school days, and have worked with some candidates who will appear on the ballot.
Despite their geographic ties, each has their own platform. For Beauregard, it's an interest in creating civic engagement opportunities for kids, expanding the city's neighborhood watch program, connecting businesses with programs to foster local entrepreneurship and scrutinizing all city contracts while streamlining services.
DiZoglio has rallied on the school committee for getting scholarships to help high school seniors pursue secondary education, adding SAT preparation courses, and a duel enrollment program that allows juniors and seniors to earn college credit before getting a high school diploma.
As a city councilor, DiZoglio said his top priority would be business and economic growth as a response to nearby building projects in Salem, New Hampshire, and nearby.
"We're two kids from 2007 who graduated together and want to give back to the city," he said. "That's the true definition of giving forward."