LAWRENCE — The knobby-wheeled black-and-gold bike topped his Christmas list.
Back in the early 1980s, Mayor Daniel Rivera was a kid living on Market Street in South Lawrence. He had no wheels of his own until his mother found that bike at the Goodwill store.
A bike meant newfound freedom to get around the city with his friends, even pedaling to North Andover sometimes, he said.
“Everyone else in the world had a bike,” said Rivera, recalling the cherished gift when he was in junior high school.
Rivera was standing in City Hall next to dozens of brand new bicycles as he told his story. A group of workers from the Pacific Mills Lofts on Friday made the wish of owning a bicycle come true for 50 local children.
Shortly before 11 a.m., the group of plumbers, painters, carpenters and electricians walked over the bikes from nearby 300 Canal St. to Lawrence City Hall.
They then sang “Feliz Navidad” to Rivera while standing around the Christmas tree on the first floor of City Hall.
The bikes were raffled off Friday night during the annual Christmas tree lighting at City hall. Raffle tickets were given to those who attended, Rivera said.
The Pacific Mills Lofts are owned by Brady Sullivan Properties.
The donation of 50 bikes in Lawrence is part of the company’s larger effort to donate 1,000 new bikes for charitable purposes in New England, said Holley Ackerson, Brady Sullivan spokesperson.
The bikes are purchased and assembled at Wal-mart, Ackerson said.
She explained that Brady Sullivan employees in each state are allowed to select what charitable organizations they would like to donate the bikes too.
Ackerson noted the program gives bicycles to children, some of whom have never had a new bike in their lives.
“It’s really fun,” she said.
