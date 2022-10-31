LAWRENCE — Kids showed up in droves, decked out in costumes to the Lawrence Public Library’s Fall Fest on Saturday.
The day included face painting, pumpkin painting and story time.
Library Director Janielle Abreu was there and took part in story time.
Abreu said that in addition to the children’s event, there were also two other events taking place — one for teens and another for adults with the adults painting glass instead of pumpkins.
Sahildev Vikneswaran, 6, painted Sonic on his pumpkin.
Sahildev said he likes Sonic “because he is so fast.”
Juan Rodriguez works for the Lawrence Public Schools and was there with his daughter Isabelle.
“I think she is drawing the headless horseman on her pumpkin,” Rodriguez said. “She rides horses and her and her mother are big Halloween fanatics, and the headless horseman is one of her favorite Halloween stories.”
In addition to the festivities, the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council was there to provide education on lead paint.
“We giving some information on lead and how to get lead out of the house,” said Oneirys Rondon, a community health worker for the organization.
She said this a problem in Lawrence due to the large number of older houses.
Lead is particularly dangerous to children and can effect their ability to learn, said Mayra Feliz, the community outreach specialist.
To learn about upcoming Lawrence Public Library Events visit the events calendar on their website.
