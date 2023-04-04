LAWRENCE — The Easter Bunny hopped into the city’s senior center on Saturday to visit with dozens of kids.
An Easter egg hunt was planned on Campagnone Common but was moved inside the center on Haverhill Street due to rainy weather.
Children had their picture taken with the Easter Bunny and enjoyed games – including cornhole and coloring contests – raffles, prizes and food at the event, sponsored by the Lawrence Recreation Department.
Easter is Sunday.
