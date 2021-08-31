METHUEN — Chang's Taekwondo America supported the Methuen Youth Center with a board-breaking event Saturday.
Forty-five taekwondo students, ages five to 15, were joined by their parents for what is anticipated to become an annual event.
A total of $5,000 was raised for the city-run program through sponsorships and donations associated with each board.
Master Catherine Chang, who owns the taekwondo school with her husband, Grand Master Young Chang, explained that board-breaking is used to practice focus.
"The purpose is to break through barriers," Catherine Chang said. "It's not just showing off your power and strength. There's a lot more to it than that."
State Sen. Diana Dizoglio and Youth Center Project Director Sonia Kwon stopped by to break a few boards and support the new partnership.
About a year ago, Dizoglio secured $1 million through the Senate's General Governmental Infrastructure Bond Bill to invest in the Methuen Youth Center.