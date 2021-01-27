ANDOVER — It has been almost a year of having a hard time finding toilet paper at the store and doing most socializing over a screen.
This weekend elementary schoolers poke fun at the zany circumstances of living in a pandemic in the play “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine.”
“It’s a big satire about everything happening over quarantine and all of the things we’ve been doing,” said Director Tim Gore of Londonderry. “The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but this show’s idea is that you can find some humor in every situation. And you can laugh at yourself, each other and the situation.”
The comedy was written in the middle of the pandemic, specifically to be performed remotely. The cast from Andover, Londonderry and Hampstead has been zooming nearly every day since the December auditions, hoping to perform with as few glitches as possible this coming weekend.
“Technical difficulties are the biggest challenge with people’s internet cutting out,” Gore said. “But it’s definitely been really fun, regardless, for us to do this right now.”
Auditioning and rehearsing via Zoom, the 13-member cast has never met in person, but they have still worked on becoming a team, Gore said.
Gore had previously worked with Ovation Theater Company out of Londonderry, and when he was home from college for winter break he decided to direct shows for children, so they would still have some theater exposure.
It’s been an interesting time in theater with many stages left dormant and having to move performances to the internet, Gore said.
“10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” was written by playwright Don Zolidis. It features Julia Black, Charlotte Blaustein, Catie Gorecki, Avery Kinney and Rileigh Roux from Andover; Alaina Anthony, Connor Burns, Meg Carroll, Sam Craigie, Grace McElroy, Malia Smith and Dylan Torre-Moody from Londonderry; and Mabel Backman from Hampstead.
Tickets to live-stream the performances of “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” at 7 p.m. Friday or 1 p.m. Saturday are available at ovationtc.com.