LAWRENCE — The room was noticeably quiet and relaxed as a group of children colored or played cornhole at the Lawrence Senior Center on Saturday.
While most groups of children might be noisy and boisterous, this particular group was quiet and orderly.
That was by design, said Nylsa Caraballo, administrative assistant to the city’s Recreation Director, as the children at this Easter event had the kinds of disabilities where raucous behavior would be upsetting.
She said some kids tend to prefer a more quiet environment.
“They look to be in their own space,” she said.
In addition to drawing and games, the children enjoyed hot dogs, a raffle, face painting and a visit from the Easter bunny.
Recreation Director Adderly Gonzalez said the environment was free from loud music and loud voices “to create an environment that is not as hectic. They can come in have their space.”
Erick Sanchez, 40, was there with his kids, Arelyn, 12, and Kayden, 7.
“I think this is pretty cool, seems fun,” said Arelyn, whose brother has autism. “And I think Kayden has the same idea.”
She said her brother was having a good time.
“I think it’s probably just the colors and the prizes, maybe the games as well,” she said.
“He likes order, he likes to have a consistent schedule.” she said. “He likes to organize his toys, but then disorganize them again, and then organize them again.”
He also likes routine, added Sanchez.
Saturday’s event followed a much louder and more hectic Easter event last weekend.
Gonzalez said events like these serve communities across the region.
“You don’t have to only be from Lawrence,” he said. “We would love to have anybody else from other communities that don’t have this kind of event.”
