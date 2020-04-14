HAVERHILL — Registration for Haverhill Public Schools free all-day kindergarten for September 2020 is now open and families are encouraged to register early. Children age five on or before Aug. 31 are eligible for enrollment. Appointments can be requested online at haverhill-ps.org/registration.
All business is being conducted by phone while the Parent Resource Center office at the Burnham School is closed.
Haverhill woman giving away hand made masks
HAVERHILL — Brenda Gioia of Haverhill, a former seamstress and now a hobby sewist, is making fabric masks and she's giving away most of them to residents in need. She and her husband have been cutting fabric and sewing all day, everyday, she said.
Although Gioia is giving away her masks, donations towards the purchase of materials are gladly accepted.
For more information on how to obtain one of Gioa's masks, visit her online at hippybabe.com.
Schools open new feeding site
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Public Schools have opened a new breakfast/lunch site at JG Whittier Middle School as of April 14. This site is in addition to the existing breakfast/lunch sites already in service at the Hunking, Consentino and Nettle schools, as well as the Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA.
All sites are open to serve bagged meals to any Haverhill child between the age of birth to 18 (you do not have to be enrolled as a Haverhill Public Schools student). The sites operate daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each student is entitled to one breakfast pack and one lunch pack per day. We allow for one family member to pick up for multiple children (not all family members need to go to the pick-up site). Families can also pick up additional meals for the weekends on Fridays.
JG Whittier will have a drive-up / walk-up pickup location which will operate out of the side kitchen door next to the parking lot.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding food service, please ask your site workers or send email to zjordan@haverhill-ps.org or Anna.Perracchio@haverhill-ps.org.
Free webinar is Wednesday at 10 a.m.
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a free webinar Wednesday, April 15, at 10 a.m. with Mike Kennealy, Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development and Massachusetts SBA Director Bob Nelson, who will be discussing the available assistance to businesses.
Free virtual networking event
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a free virtual networking mixer on your computer or phone where you can connect with your business contacts and meet potential clients. The event is Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m.
Promote your business, socialize, and learn from new connections. Register at merrimackvalleychamber.com and click on "Events" to join the chamber via computer or phone and introduce your business while hearing from other local businesses about what they do.
Social services organization thanks Fantini Bakery
HAVERHILL — Interfaith Social Services of Quincy, a multi-service center for South Shore families in need, recently posted the following message on its Facebook page: “Fantini Bakery has blown us away with their generosity during this crisis. Each morning they’ve delivered hundreds of fresh rolls and sliced bread to our food pantry. We haven’t been able to get bread from our normal sources, so this is a lifesaver! Thank you, Fantini!”