The family of Colleen Ritzer is asking people to perform an act of kindness in her memory.
What started as a daylong memorial on the anniversary of her death — nine years ago, on Oct. 23, 2013 — has expanded to a full week with organized events, said Kristen Walsh, a volunteer for the Colleen Ritzer Memorial Fund.
“Its important to her family that she be remembered not for how she passed, but for how she lived her life,” Walsh said. “Colleen was known for kindness.”
Walsh asks people to share their acts of kindness on social media with the hashtag “#Kindness4Colleen.”
“It definitely doesn’t have to be anything big. Sometimes it can be something as simple as raking leaves for an elderly neighbor or buying a coffee,” Ritzer said.
The Colleen Ritzer Memorial fund has donated over $400,000 in scholarships to over 80 high schools seniors pursuing a degree in education.
Ritzer was a math teacher at Danvers High School when she was murdered by a student. She was 24 years old.
On Oct. 21, the organization in Ritzer’s name will host a blood drive with Boston Children’s Hospital. According to Walsh, the drive is full with 40 participants.
“That’s just one way that we are spreading kindness,” she said.
Pipe Dream Cupcakes, based in North Andover, will also be donating its proceeds this week to the fund.
Next year will mark the 10th annual Step up For Colleen race 5k Walk/Run, which will take place on May 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.