PELHAM - Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen of a Keyes Hill Road home on Friday night.
The cause of the fire at 50 Keyes Hill Road remains under investigation and the home is currently inhabitable, according to a fire report released Saturday by the incident commander Lt. Patrick Weaver.
At 7:39 p.m., first responders received a 911 call about the kitchen fire. Pelham firefighters, along with mutual aid crews from Hudson and Windham immediately responded, according to the report.
Firefighters arrived at the home to find "an active kitchen fire with heavy smoke within the building," according to the report.
The fire was knocked down in 15 minutes, firefighters said.
Firefighters checked the home to make sure no one was inside while others made sure there were not hot spots left after the fire.
"The fire remained contained to the area of origin, the kitchen," according to the report.
Fire officials said damage to the home "would have been significantly worse had the homeowner not closed the door when they exited the residence," according to the report.
No injuries occurred, Weaver said.
