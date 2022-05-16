ANDOVER — Seven high school seniors were recently chosen to receive $500 scholarships from The Kiwanis Club of Greater Lawrence, which partnered with the family of the late famed local radio broadcaster Bruce Arnold, who died in 2015.
This year’s recipients were selected by guidance departments at seven high schools in the Merrimack Valley. The recipients were chosen based on outstanding citizenship qualities they demonstrated throughout high school.
Students were given their awards during a “just desserts” event at Greater Lawrence Vocational Technical High School on May 4. They were served special desserts prepared by culinary arts students as Kiwanis President Lindsey Mayo presented them with their citations and scholarship checks.
Scholarship recipients are Kiara Jimenez of Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School; Raquel De La Cruz of Central Catholic High School; Jenna Donnelly of Abbott Lawrence Academy; Brian Frodelius of North Andover High School; Kajari Boyd of Andover High School; Azais David of Lawrence High School; and Pedro Rodriquez of Greater Lawrence Technical High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.