Koh files papers, unsure of run for Congress

ANDOVER — Selectman Dan Koh has filed campaign committee documents, a requirement to run for federal office. However, he said he's unsure whether he'll run for Congress again in 2020 even though he filed.
“I haven't decided yet if I'm going to run for Congress,” he said.“It was purely administrative. My wife had been my treasurer since the campaign was founded, but my compliance person was taking over that role and had to file a form to officially take over. That would have happened regardless of whether or not I decided to run.”
Koh, who was the former chief of staff for Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, attempted to fill the void left by retiring Congresswoman Nikki Tsongas in 2018, but lost the 3rd Congressional Democratic primary to Lori Trahan by 145 votes after a recount.
However, it was later found that Trahan had used $300,000 of her husband's personal money to help finance the final days of her closely won election, which prompted the Campaign Legal Center, a Washington D.C.-based watchdog, to file a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against her.
Months later, Koh ran for a seat on Andover's Select Board and won.
Yet, the ambitious 35-year-old selectman is steadfast in his ambivalence, saying the committee documents he recently filed are nothing new.
“... It wasn't a new committee,” he said. “It was an amendment to an existing. Many former candidates who might run in the future have committees that remain open. It's pretty commonplace. Especially since I haven't decided whether or not I am running this time, it doesn't make sense to shut down."