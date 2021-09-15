METHUEN — Two weeks into the new school year, Superintendent Brandi Kwong said things are starting off “very smooth,” with a few expected bumps in the road.
Those bumps, as it turns out, mostly concern busing.
At Monday night’s School Committee meeting, Kwong said students are adhering well to a full in-person return amid the coronavirus pandemic, with children wearing masks without issue.
“It’s very refreshing to see teaching and learning happening and kids playing outside at recess,” Kwong said. “You realize how much we took for granted is just what school is every day.”
Kwong and school transportation staff continue to work on issues related to bus drop-off and pick-up, she said, particularly at the Timony and Tenney Grammar Schools. The Timony, on Pleasant View Street, and the Tenney, on Pleasant Street, have enrollments of 1,450 pre-K to grade 8 students each.
The superintendent said there has been an “over abundance” of parents driving students to and from school, but more than 1,000 children will start using bus transportation in the coming weeks.
“Our buses are not full. We want parents to be comfortable to put their kids on the bus,” Kwong said.
The superintendent, Mayor Neil Perry, and School Business Manager Ian Gosselin said they are all aware of social media comments from frustrated parents and asked for patience as kinks are worked out.
Amid news that Gov. Charlie Baker activated National Guard troops to help transport students in cities like Lawrence because of a bus driver shortage, Gosselin said that same shortage, coupled with everyday issues like driver illnesses, make Methuen routes a challenge. In recent days, for example, Methuen drivers had to make multiple runs along the same route and one particular route was not staffed.
“The hope is that if the (National Guard) goes into those communities, they can borrow drivers to fill holes in other communities,” Gosselin said. “I talked to the bus company and there are a lot of restrictions that come with that: the types of buses they can drive and the other personnel that have to be on the bus with them. It’s not as great as we had hoped, but hopefully there will be some relief.”
According to Kwong, when there are issues on buses, schools and parents are notified to the best of the district’s ability. If a student is late to school because the bus is late, it is considered an “excused tardy,” according to Kwong.
School secretaries are responsible for making changes to a student’s attendance record. Students are responsible for checking in at the school office if they report to their first class, for example, and need to have their attendance amended.
Kwong said Methuen police officers were at schools last week to examine traffic flow and will continue to pay particular attention to both the Timony and Tenney. School Committee member Louann Santos asked Kwong to consider looking at the Comprehensive Grammar School, after Santos said buses had to wait an inordinate amount of time before being allowed to turn into the school’s parking lot.
Based on social media complaints, Perry said Jackson and Pleasant View streets seem to be the most troublesome for drivers.
“At pick-up, parents are coming from both angles and it creates a dead stop,” Kwong explained. “High school parents cannot pick up their kids for after-school activities because traffic to get into the Timony for lower school pick-up is atrocious. That’s what we’re trying to fix.”
A possible solution, according to the superintendent, is to consider a Pleasant View side pick-up and a high school side pick-up, with parents entering from one of those two sides so that traffic is not entirely blocked.
As of now, all pick-up and drop-off policies are dictated by each school and communicated by building principals, Kwong said. Most families are given numbered cards to put in their car windows with numbers corresponding to a card on their child’s backpack.
“We’re trying to work on some things,” the superintendent said. “It’s definitely being talked about, primarily at the Timony and Tenney.”
New policies will be communicated to families when finalized, Kwong said.