ANDOVER — The Andover Education Association held an unlawful strike when teachers refused to enter school buildings last week, according to a Tuesday ruling by the Massachusetts labor board.
“After reviewing the parties’ stipulations and the Investigator’s findings of fact ... the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board (CERB) concludes that the AEA, its officers and the individually named Respondents engaged in an unlawful strike when they refused to enter school buildings on August 31, 2020 to engage in professional development activities,” according to a statement from the labor board.
“The CERB further finds that the AEA, its four officers and the individually named Respondents unlawfully induced, encouraged and condoned that strike.”
This ruling followed a petition filed with the labor board by the School Committee on Sept. 1 seeking a strike investigation. School officials reported that 45% of teachers refused to enter school buildings to work for their first day.
Citing safety concerns over the coronavirus, on Aug. 26 the union voted to hold a “Workplace Safety Action." Members decided they would report to their school buildings and perform their work duties from outside the buildings.
When this Work Safety Action took place, the union did not consider the action a strike, according to AEA President Matthew Bach.
School officials, however, voted to take legal action and submitted their petition to the labor board.
“We are grateful for the CERB’s consideration and timely decision. We recognize this case has implications for public school districts across the Commonwealth and their efforts to provide students with in-person instruction during this unprecedented time,” Shannon Scully, chairperson of the Andover School Committee, said in a press release issued by the Andover Public Schools.
The AEA's officers are required to inform their membership of the CERB's ruling.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com and Thursday's print edition a complete report.