Behind the incessant conversations about a lack of personal protective equipment amid the novel coronavirus outbreak are the nurses and doctors — mothers and fathers, husbands and wives, sons and daughters — left wearing weeks-old gear.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated strategies for optimizing supplies, particularly of face masks, as surges of the respiratory illness flood the country. But the effort has proven to be far from reassuring for front line workers.
According to its website, the CDC in March began advising cancellations of all elective and non-urgent procedures to preserve masks, as well as using face masks beyond the manufacturer-designated shelf life.
Beyond that, federal officials say health care professionals should be re-using face masks for multiple encounters with different patients, but removing them after each encounter. They are to be stored in a paper bag or "breathable container" between shifts.
In the most dire situations, when there are no face masks at all available, at-risk workers — those who are pregnant, older or have underlying health conditions — should be sidelined from direct patient care.
Homemade face masks may be used at that point as well, according to the CDC.
"However, homemade masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect health care professionals is unknown," the federal guidelines state. "Homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face."
While workers and their families worry, hospitals are struggling with a massive increase in the need for the protective supplies and whether to accept the cloth creations people are crafting while isolating at home.
Lawrence General Hospital Marketing Communication Operations Manager Ben French said they would typically use about 600 N95 masks per month. Now, given the need for gear for those doing coronavirus testing and treatment, the amount is closer to 5,000 per month.
And, according to French, the need is expected to grow.
“Like many hospitals on the front line of the COVID-19 battle, Lawrence General is taking an active approach to balancing the use of personal protective equipment to protect healthcare workers and PPE supply conservation effort," he said in a statement.
Also, "The hospital reviews inventory on a daily basis and is doing everything within its means to acquire sufficient PPE, including seeking supplies through multiple vendors and government stockpiles.”
On Friday, Lawrence General announced four-week furloughs for 160 employees starting Monday as a cost saving measure, according to a statement. Most are not clinical workers and hospital management stressed the action as "a furlough, rather than a layoff."
Many who must remain at work have reached out to The Eagle-Tribune to share their stories of combating the unfamiliar virus that, as of Friday, killed 192 people in Massachusetts and five more across the state line in New Hampshire.
None were willing to provide their names for publication, they said out of fear of retribution from management at the various hospitals where they are employed.
A Haverhill man married to a nurse at Holy Family’s Haverhill campus is worried about the couple’s infant at home. His concerns center on the hospital’s restriction of accepting donated or homemade masks while there remains a shortage of more effective N95 masks.
Without answer, he said he has also questioned the hospital’s lack of a contingency plan in the event of a major shortage of healthcare workers due to what he considers negligence in protecting the hospital crew.
Holy Family Director of Marketing and Community Relations Deborah Chiaravalloti said in a recent statement, “We are following CDC guidelines and we are not recommending use of homemade masks at this time.”
She did not elaborate when asked for more information given to hospital workers or specific policies being implemented in the interest of their safety.
A Holy Family ICU nurse said she was given a yellow paper mask that she needed to make last for a week unless it became damaged or soiled. She ends her work days by putting it in a paper back in her hospital locker for safe keeping.
Before the pandemic, she said, she used several masks in a given shift.
Lawrence General officials said N95 masks have been issued to all nurses, providers and others coming into direct contact with patients on coronavirus precautions. Extended use guidelines issued by the CDC, including the paper bag storage technique used at Holy Family, are also ongoing at LGH.
An unidentified ICU nurse there describes the problem in part by pointing to inefficient testing capabilities.
Each patient with pertinent symptoms — a cough, shortness of breath and fever — needs to be treated as if they are positive for the virus and extremely contagious, she said.
Early on it meant more equipment than normal being tossed in the trash for patients who ended up testing negative. Today, as the amount of available PPE dwindles and more people are becoming sicker, the ICU nurse said she wishes conservation efforts could have started long ago.
"We don't have equipment left because testing nationwide is deplorable," she said. "Supplies are being used on patients that are negative. We need a test that gives results faster. Those of us seeing what’s actually going on in those rooms don’t want to incite panic, but the reality of what we are working with is horrifying."