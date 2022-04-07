Nancy Corsaro didn’t realize how close her running career was to real Boston Marathon history.
Corsaro’s first marathon, in 1984, was only the 13th time women were allowed to compete in the famed event.
The 2022 race is the 50th anniversary of women “officially” running the Boston Marathon.
While it is a time to celebrate, it is also a time to remember not too long ago archaic thinking permeated society.
“I remember being excited because 1984 was the same year women would be running in the first Olympic marathon,” said Corsaro. “I do remember seeing old pictures of Bobbi Gibb being pulled off the course, because she entered as a man. But back then I didn’t realize women weren’t allowed to run only 12 years earlier. It seems crazy.”
Even more impressive, Corsaro’s best Boston Marathon, in 1988 – 2:46:10 – would have won five of the first six official women’s races in Boston.
“When you word it that way … wow!” said the Methuen mother, wife and still, road warrior, now 63. “I never considered not running ever. I couldn’t imagine not being able to run.”
Lisa Zappala, of Derry, N.H., is running her 23rd Boston Marathon on April 18, also her 21st straight.
That means she will have competed in 46% of all Boston Marathons for women.
“I have mixed feelings about it,” said Zappala, who is athletic director at Notre Dame of Tyngsboro. “On the one hand, it’s a wonderful feat. But then again it’s hard to believe that women were excluded from running long distances and sports in general for so many years.”
Due to injuries Corsaro has retired from marathoning. Zappala says she has a few more left in her, hoping to finish around 3:45 in 10 days.
Zappala recalled wanting to play baseball back about the time women were first allowed to run the Boston Marathon.
She was turned down.
“When I was a kid there were no organized sports for girls,” recalled Zappala. “We had to wait until we went to high school. I remember being so jealous of one of my brothers, who was two years older than me, playing Little League Baseball. I was not allowed.”
While Corsaro was a bit oblivious at the time, 38 years ago, when she ran her first Boston, she has noticed the bountiful growth of running for women, especially over the last two decades.
In 1984 there were 6,086 men entered in the race compared to only 838 women.
Last October, the split was very close with 16,587 male entries compared to 13,392.
“We all run for the same reasons,” said Corsaro. “I started because I wanted to lose weight. My dad would run at night with the dog. So I decided to join them. and then in college, I took it more seriously.”
Zappala, who started running a little later in life after her dad has passed, as a coping mechanism, didn’t ever become an elite runner – her best Boston was 3:14, and her best marathon was on Cape Cod, 3:09.
But because of her consistency over the last two or so decades, she is more than competitive among her age group.
“My favorite was my first, the 100th (in 1996) and then the year that I was part of the Whirlaway Women’s Masters team that won with Nancy Corsaro and Miae Jacobs,” said Zappala. “It was so exciting to be in the awards ceremony, on the podium, at the Copley Fairmont, getting that glass bowl.”
Both said they couldn’t imagine their lives without running and really running the Boston Marathon.
“The best thing about all my years of running has to be all the incredible people I have met, and the friendships I have formed,” said Corsaro. “Running competitively for Dave (Kazanjian) and the Whirlaway team has really added a lot to the whole experience.”
“Overall Boston is a special race; the history of it, the brutal course, the fans, seeing that CITGO sign, and then turning onto Boylston seeing that finish line, no matter how many times I’ve crossed it, it is still an emotional experience for me,” said Zappala.
“I didn’t start running until age 33 and it has been a life-changer for me, a lot of my identity is wrapped up in my running,” she added. “I have met wonderful people and have so many great memories from training and racing with them. Joining the Whirlaway (Racing) team back in 1995 and running the Boston Marathon brought me into a whole new world.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
