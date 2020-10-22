Laid-off Methuen cop demands $1.5M from city

METHUEN — Former City Councilor and laid-off intermittent police officer Sean Fountain is threatening to sue the city unless he is paid $1.5 million for loss of wages and mental distress — among other reasons.
The letter, signed by attorney George Malonis of Dracut, claims that Fountain, a full-time officer since 2017, was wrongly targeted by a handful of city councilors over the past nine months, which is why he lost his $139,000-a-year job.
"Fountain was victimized by a long and calculated course of harassment, retaliation, and other wrongful conduct which sabotaged and ultimately destroyed his personal and business reputation in the city as well as his career with the Methuen Police Department," according to one passage in the 10-page letter, which has several exhibits attached.
The letter, dated Oct. 8, 2020, was given to The Eagle-Tribune on Wednesday.
Mayor Neil Perry said the city will respond within 30 days as requested by Malonis.
"We disagree with what's in the letter," he said, adding that on Nov. 19 the city and the patrolmen's union will enter arbitration over the mayor's handling of all the intermittent officers.
Four intermittent officers, including Fountain, were laid off in July as part of budget cuts due to expected shortfalls in revenue because of the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19.
Perry said he doesn't know Fountain but he does know Fountain never went to the full-time police academy, something required for full-time officers.
"My issue is one of legal risk to the city," he said. "The city has not done Sean Fountain personally any wrongdoing. ... I can't control what the city councilors say in a public meeting."
Fountain, a three-term city councilor from 2012-2017, was appointed a full-time intermittent police officer in August 2017, while he was still a city councilor. He had sought and received clearance from the state Ethics Commission to serve in both positions. In addition, the city petitioned and received approval for a Home Rule Petition from the state Legislature allowing him to serve in both positions.
In late August of 2017, according to the letter, City Councilor Fountain received "inaccurate legal advice" that he could vote on the Police Superior Officers' Union contract, so he voted "yes," a vote that has plagued him ever since as the contract offered exorbitant raises to 26 superior officers. That contract dispute is in arbitration this week, with a ruling expected by late this year or early next year.
According to the letter: "Mr. Fountain's subsequent 'yes' vote on the Superior Officers' contract was rooted in his firm belief that both the City Solicitor and the Mayor had been present during negotiations for the Superior Officers' contract, and fully understood its contents. In addition, the contract was presented to the City Council as one which conferred a raise of '0/2/2,' which represented a cost savings to the city; yet another representation that proved to be inaccurate. The contract was approved by vote of the Council on Sept. 18, 2017, and subsequently became the subject of much public controversy within the city which continues to this day."
The letter goes on to claim that Fountain's federal and state civil rights were violated "arising out of the numerous threats, acts of intimidation, and coercion that he sustained."
It also states Fountain is filing claims for "libel and slander...intentional infliction emotional distress...interference with advantageous business relations ... wrongful termination in violation of public policy ... and civil conspiracy."
The claims arise out of comments made by city councilors, including Council Chairman James McCarty and councilors Steve Saba, Mike Simard and D.J. Beauregard.
Simard said the issues raised in the letter have "one common denominator, and that's (police Chief Joseph Solomon) and his mismanagement of the department."
"Our officers should be fully trained, as it reduces liability," he added. "This council is being responsible in helping the city and the Police Department move forward, and the mayor seems to agree. We are putting the citizens first, not a select few in the Police Department."
McCarty said what really jumped out at him was the fact that Fountain "made $139,000 last year. That was quite a shock."
He added that it was "interesting to see the world through the lens of Sean Fountain, but not all of it is completely accurate."
Saba said, "In my personal opinion, I found most of the arguments raised to be frivolous, unfounded and childish. In the meantime, I will keep my focus on my promise to protect the taxpayers of Methuen."