Several skateboarding enthusiasts enjoyed the Andover Community Skate Park on a recent afternoon. The park, run by Andover Youth Services since 1998, challenges people of all skill levels. It's open from 1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Riders must sign up online at andoveryouthservices.com.
