NORTH ANDOVER — When eight firefighters from the North Andover Fire Department ran through the stands at Fenway Park, they weren't rushing out to buy food or drinks between innings. In fact, they weren't even attending a ball game.
Rather, the group was participating in the American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb Boston and won the June 26 event in their division in a competition with 25 other fire departments.
"It was 1,021 steps," said team member and Firefighter Kevin Lundy. "We started on the third base side. You go up one flight of stairs, go across once you're at the landing on top, and go down the next flight. We did that through the whole stadium."
This is the fourth year North Andover's Fire Department has entered the event, Lundy said, and the first time they have won.
But the team, which formed five years ago and, along with Lundy, includes firefighters Sam Bird, Rob Crane, Neil Patnaude, Corey Pramas and David Testa, and lieutenants Jonathan McCarthy and Andres Mencia, is equally proud of having raised $31,000 for the Lung Association.
"We usually do really well raising funds," Lundy said.
They train for the climb throughout the year, running stairs at the firehouse two or three times a week in full gear, while carrying pieces of firefighting equipment, such as a sledge hammer or water can.
Due to the heat at this year's Fight For Air, the dress requirements were limited to turnout pants, helmets and boots. In the past firefighters also had to wear jackets, masks and air tanks.
While the event was previously held at One Boston Place, where competitors ran up 41 flights of stairs, it was moved outdoors at Fenway Park this year because of the pandemic.
"They spread people out," Lundy said. "Every 45 seconds they sent people into the starting lineup."
The fastest five times from each team are combined in a total, which for North Andover this year equaled 38 minutes and two seconds, Lundy said.
His own time was North Andover's fastest, at six minutes and 48 seconds, but his motivation for participating has always been more about the cause.
"I started this five years ago," Lundy said. "I lost my dad to lung cancer, William Lundy. Dick Crane (Rob Crane's father), he also passed to lung disease. And me and Rob wanted to do something to remember our dads, and it's grown ever since. More and more people have jumped into this movement to get everyone in shape and create awareness for lung cancer."
Though this year's Fight For Air Climb is over, anyone interested in supporting the team from North Andover's Fire Department can do so until July 21 by searching online for "Fight For Air Boston," clicking on "donate" and "search for a team," and entering "North Andover Fire."