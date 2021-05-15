Landscape historian to present Museum of Old Newbury program    

NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury welcomes cultural landscape historian Lucinda Brockway to present a virtual program titled "The Cushing House Garden: A Closer Look" on Thursday, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.
Brockway is the program director for cultural resources at The Trustees of Reservations where she is responsible for 112 properties and 25,000 acres of Massachusetts cultural landscape.
It is not often that one comes across a New England garden with such a rich, documented history spanning 137 years of one family's occupancy. The Cushing garden, as it evolved over the years, was integral to the family's lives from its exotic blood peach tree and old roses to its arched garden seat where Margaret Cushing, the last family occupant, could survey decades of devotion and work and seek solace in this oasis — a stone's throw from Newburyport's bustling center.
This garden, and this property, represent a three-dimensional textbook of Newburyport’s history. Here, apples and pears supplemented meager family incomes in the 19th century. Twenty-seven varieties of roses were set out under the pears in 1877. Larkspur, phlox, iris and roses were added along narrow paths in 1897. Fences and summerhouses were redesigned in 1934 to make them "more colonial." In 1965 and again in 1995 the gardens were revitalized by volunteers in hopes that it could continue to tell its tales.
This lecture will explore this village garden and its horticultural details in the context of its other High Street neighbors.
Brockway is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and Boston University. She ran her own firm, Past Designs in Kennebunk, Maine, for 25 years before joining The Trustees. Her design work includes such well-known public projects as Fort Ticonderoga's garrison grounds in Ticonderoga, New York, Newport’s public and private Bellevue Avenue estates, and several projects for the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
She is the author of two books, "A Favorite Place of Resort for Strangers" (Fort Ticonderoga 2001), and "Gardens of the New Republic" (May 2004). She serves on the Board of Governors of the Decorative Arts Trust, the Mount Auburn Visiting Council and serves as an instructor for the National Preservation Institute. Her work has been recognized by the Garden Club of America, the American Society of Landscape Architects, the Preservation League of New York State, and the Massachusetts Historic Commission.
To register for this program, go to the museum's website at www.NewburyHistory.org and click on the calendar page. There will be a link to Eventbrite to reserve your ticket. All those making a reservation will receive a Zoom link to the program. There is no charge for this program, although donations to the museum are gratefully accepted.