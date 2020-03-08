ANDOVER — A landscaper who accused a local couple of failing to pay him for his services used a forged court document to threaten them with a small claims action, according to police.
Ralph Hancock, 57, of 39 Muriel Court, Bradford, was arrested the night of Feb. 26 and charged with forgery of a document, uttering a false instrument and witness intimidation.
"None of it is true," Hancock said of the charges against him. He said he is confident that he will be exonerated.
Deirdre Pizzarella, of 354 River Road, said she and her husband, Juan Morales, moved into their home last summer, according to a report filed by Officer Daniel Devine. The sellers recommended that they hire Hancock Landscaping to continue doing the yard work.
Hancock said he took care of the property for 10 years.
Pizzarella told police she and her husband hired Hancock to mow their lawn in September – but they were not satisfied with his work, according to the report. Pizzarella said she paid Hancock but declined further services from him.
Hancock, however, insisted the couple owed him $80, the report states. Pizzarella said that when she returned to her home for lunch Feb. 26, she found an envelope in her mailbox that was inscribed with "served 2/25/20 Constable N (illegible)."
Inside the envelope was a blue Statement of Small Claims and Notice of Trial form which listed Ralph Hancock through Hancock Landscaping as the plaintiff and Morales as the defendant. The form claimed Morales owed Hancock $100. The form appeared to be signed by Keith McDonough, a clerk magistrate at Lawrence District Court, according to the report.
Lt. Chad Cooper consulted Patrick Goff, who is also a clerk magistrate at the court. Goff said that in the place where McDonough's name was written, there should have been a stamp with Judge Rooney's signature, police said.
"After examining this form, it appeared that the entire form was filled out by Ralph Hancock as an attempt to intimidate Mr. Morales and Ms. Pizzarella to pay the fees that he claimed they owed. It was apparent that this form was passed on to Ms. Pizzarella and Mr. Morales as a court document that had been filed with the court when it actually hadn't been," Devine wrote in the report.
During Hancock's interview with police, he said he had been the landscaper for the previous owners of 354 River Road "for years." He said he had issued six invoices to Morales and Pizzarella for work he had done without any response, according to the report.
Hancock pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Lawrence District Court on Feb. 27. Judge Michael Brooks continued the case until April 30 and ordered that the matter be transferred to another cou0rt.
The judge released Hancock on his own recognizance.