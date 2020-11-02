METHUEN — A city official has tested positive for COVID-19, one other is in quarantine and a "large number of employees/workers" are being tested for the disease, city officials and Mayor Neil Perry said Monday afternoon.
Perry would not say who tested positive.
The situation came to light earlier Monday when City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino sent an email to city councilors that he was exposed last Thursday to another employee who tested positive for the virus.
"I was in my office at City Hall when that employee came in to discuss a legal issue," D'Agostino said.
"Carmen Ortega (legal assistant) and Peter McQuillan (acting assistant city solicitor) were also present," he wrote. " ... I reported this to the Human Resources Department and have been instructed to go for a coronavirus test at 3 p.m. today (Monday)."
He said he would be in quarantine for 14 days, adding that he feels fine and as of Monday around 5 p.m. had not heard the results of his test.
"The one day I went to City Hall," D'Agostino said. "I've been working from home since March."
It is not known whether Ortega and McQuillan have also been tested.
D'Agostino's email set off alarm bells among city councilors, said City Council President James McCarty.
"It created a frenzy," he said, and prompted him to cancel Monday night's City Council meeting after D'Agostino said he wouldn't be able to attend.
McCarty said the meeting would be held on a Zoom call Wednesday night.
Perry, when texted by The Eagle-Tribune on another matter early Monday, said he was "dealing with an emergency" but declined to say what it was, adding that he could talk about it Tuesday.
Later, after the Tribune found out what was going on, he said, "it's not a big deal."
"I'm testing a large number of employees/workers to be sure," he said. "We are being very conservative and testing far more than we need to. And I'm working with department heads to ensure tomorrow goes smoothly. We are handling the situation."
City Councilor Steve Saba said he wasn't told much about what was going on, either, and that Perry sent out an encrypted email with little information except that one person had tested positive and another was in quarantine.
"The election has to continue," said Saba. "As councilors we are supporting efforts to get it done safely. The city is being cautious and doing the right things, I hope."