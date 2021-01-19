LAWRENCE — A 28-year-old man was in serious condition after being shot in downtown Lawrence late Monday night.
The man was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment following the shooting at Lawrence and Essex streets, police said.
A motive for the shooting and the extent of the man's injuries remained unclear Monday. And no arrests were made in connection with the incident, police said.
Lawrence police detectives, along with state troopers assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office, are investigating.
The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Immediately afterward, police were searching for two suspects, a man and woman, who fled toward the nearby Campagnone Common, according to radio broadcasts.
A state police helicopter hovered over the area during the search. State troopers also responded to the city immediately after the shooting was reported.
The injured man, whose name has not been released, was treated at the scene by Lawrence General Hospital paramedics. He was then taken to LGH for treatment and later transferred to a Boston hospital, police said.
Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence and "there is no threat to the public."
