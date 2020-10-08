NORTH ANDOVER — Eleven Merrimack College community members tested positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5, according to a dashboard that tallies coronavirus cases on its website.
That puts the total number of people who have tested positive since starting the semester Aug.13 at 110, the dashboard shows.
The college tests residential students, commuters, faculty, staff and other people who come to campus, Merrimack College Vice President Jeffrey Doggett said.
Last week 4,447 tests were conducted. All but 11 were negative, putting the positivity rate at 0.247%.
Overall this semester the college has conducted 32,794 tests with 110 positive tests, putting the positivity rate at 0.334%.
At least 43 of those positive cases were part of an outbreak at Monican Hall dormitory that started in mid-September. Once the outbreak was traced to that dorm, because it was the only residence hall where students were testing positive within a 10-day timeframe, the students were quarantined, The Eagle-Tribune previously reported.
None of the 11 new positive cases are related to the outbreak at the dormitory, Doggett said. These cases were not associated with one another, he said, and there are currently no other clusters identified.
Monican Hall sits in the Andover portion of the college, Doggett previously told The Eagle-Tribune. However, because the college has a North Andover address the number of positive cases is associated with North Andover.
Most people in Monican Hall — about 250 of the 266 residents — were sent home Sept. 22 to quarantine or isolate, depending if they tested positive for the virus, Doggett said. At that time, all students went to remote learning.
Monican Hall students started to return from their quarantines this week. In-person classes started Wednesday, Doggett said.
An Oct. 1 statement from the town of North Andover says 111 of the 538 positive tests in the community have been from the college. The discrepancy in numbers is because someone tested positive twice, Doggett said.