LAWRENCE — As a Latina growing up in Lawrence, Ariskelda "Eddey" Southworth was a bit taller than other kids her age. Her grandmother keyed on this and encouraged her to pursue a service career.
"It was something my grandmother kind of instilled in me. I knew I was going to end up in law enforcement, public service ... My grandmother is almost 90 and only 5 feet, 2 inches but when she speaks, she's like 6 feet tall," Southworth said with adoration.
Her grandmother, Maria Beauchamp, is not the only one who has recognized Southworth's leadership abilities.
After completing training through Seacoast Harley Davidson, Southworth, 45, has been named the first female on the Lawrence Police Department's motorcycle unit.
In announcing that assignment, officials on the force called it "another significant milestone for Latina police officers in the Lawrence Police Department."
With nearly 20 years on the force, Southworth was also the first Latina assigned to the department's community policing unit. In addition, she is involved with drone operations, earning her certification with the Federal Aviation Administration to operate three drones owned by the department. The small, unmanned aircraft controlled from the ground are used in missing person and suspect searches and other investigations.
"I love technology," Southworth said.
A marathon runner and fitness enthusiast who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, Southworth is married and has two sons.
"My boys are part of my motivation for me to continue my career," she said.
Southworth holds an associate's degree in criminal justice from Middlesex Community College. In December, she will graduate from the University of Massachusetts with her bachelor's degree in criminal justice. She and other officers on the force are devout members of Granite United Church.
Southworth and her husband, Robert, a state corrections officer, both successfully battled COVID-19 this year.
Police Chief Roy Vasque described Southworth as "squared away, professional and in shape" and lauded her "strong communication skills."
He said she is a role model not just for girls who want to pursue a policing career, but for anyone interested in a law enforcement profession.
"She is a perfect example of what we want to see in a our police officers," Vasque said.
When she joined department in November 2001, Southworth said she became one of five female officers on the force.
The 158-member department now has 18 female officers — most of them Latina.
"We are trying to be reflective of the community we service," said Vasque, acknowledging efforts in recent years to recruit more females and Latinos to the department.
Southworth's assignment to the motorcycle unit is among other recent accomplishments for Latinas in the department. Officer Ana Villavizar became the first Latina assigned to the detective unit in January 2018 and two years later, Officer Charlis Rivera was the first Latina assigned to the department's Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
The motorcycle training Southworth completed was led by Gregory Pepper, a retired sergeant from the police force in Salem, New Hampshire. In terms of police work, Southworth said, "It was the toughest training I ever took in my life."
She said she was trained on the motorcycle "I will be riding when I am on duty."
"And if you drop that bike, you have to pick it up yourself," said Southworth, describing part of the training with the heavy cycle.
Southworth completed the motorcycle training along with fellow officers Claudio Camacho, Eduard DeLaCruz and Michael Montecalvo.
In her role in community policing, Southworth is very visible in "pro-active" ways throughout the city, attending events and playing a prominent role on the department's social media accounts.
"We want to work with the community, not against it," Vasque said.
Southworth described her role in community policing as a relationship builder.
"We are more focused on building those relationships in the community as opposed to enforcement," she said.
Assigned regularly to the Tower Hill neighborhood, Southworth said she is always looking for feedback and answers any questions from residents and business people.
She also wants to be a good resource for girls and young women interested in law enforcement careers. She hopes to pass along words of encouragement — in the same way her grandmother did years ago.
"She talked to me about that and I said, 'That's what I am going to do,'" Southworth recalled about her grandmother suggesting she pursue a career in public service. "This is where I always wanted to work."
