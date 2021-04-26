To celebrate Earth Day, Andover-based Touchstone Closing, a real estate closing law firm, planted flowers and cleaned up Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence.
"The Earth Day refresh for the Lazarus House Shelter was a breath of fresh air," said Carmen Vega, shelter director. "I’m so excited to see the faces of our guests as they come home and see what our faithful friends from Touchstone did for them. They truly blessed us."
The law firm has been partnering with Lazarus House since December when employees helped clean up and decorate the shelter.
"Being back at the shelter to provide outdoor spring cleanup services this week was something that many of our staff wanted to be a part of," said Christine Bernardini, a partner at Touchstone Closing.
"Since Touchstone Closing focuses on real estate transactions, we see the value and natural connection in helping the shelter families at Lazarus House Ministries," Bernardini said. "Our team was happy to volunteer their time on Earth Day to help brighten up the outside of the shelter for the families."
The law firm has also hosted a do-it-yourself pizza party night and an ice cream "Sundae Funday" party on another occasion, she added.
"We look forward to continuing to build this special relationship with such an important organization in the Merrimack Valley region," Bernardini said.