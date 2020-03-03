BOSTON — Members of the state's congressional delegation are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to divert money from a federal court settlement with Columbia Gas to the Merrimack Valley's first-responders.
In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan and other lawmakers say funds from a $53 million fine should somehow be returned to residents of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover who were affected by the Sept. 13, 2018 gas fires and explosions.
Lawmakers point out that the Justice Department has discretionary authority to redirect fines now earmarked for a federal crime victims fund toward the "salaries of personnel who provide services to victims of crime."
"We believe that the department can and should use all available authorities to ensure that the funds from the Columbia Gas settlement remain in the Merrimack Valley to help the communities who were harmed by this disaster," a draft of the letter states. "The Merrimack Valley’s first responders and the people affected by the wrongdoing of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts deserve nothing less."
Other lawmakers who have signed onto the request include Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Cambridge, according to Trahan's office. More were expected to get on board.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling, whose office brought the case against Columbia Gas, declined to comment.
The lawmakers behind it say their proposal would compensate the three affected communities while avoiding the act of Congress that a direct payout would require.
Under the terms of the settlement most, if not all, of the fine is to be deposited in the fund that, by law, supports victim services nationwide. But lawmakers point out the company pleaded guilty to violating the federal Pipeline Safety Act, a felony offense.
Further complicating their efforts is the fact that a sizable amount of the fund already comes back to the state to help victims of murder, rape, sex trafficking and other violent crimes.
In 2019, Massachusetts received more than $46 million for victim services and direct compensation to crime victims, according to Justice Department data.
Money from the fund also goes to Attorney General Maura Healey's Office to help pay for crime victim services and initiatives. Last year, the state received more than $1.1 million as part of its yearly allocation.
Another issue is that the fund, supported by criminal fines, penalties and forfeited bonds, is shrinking. A balance of more than $12 billion six years ago has dwindled to about $4 billion.
The lawmakers' request to the Justice Department follows the settlement by the embattled utility in a criminal case brought by Lelling's office. The agreement allows the company and its executives to avoid prosecution for their role in the disaster, which killed a teenager, injured dozens and damaged more than 130 homes across the three communities.
Federal prosecutors say the gas fires were caused by a series of glaring mistakes by Columbia Gas in the years preceding the incident, including shoddy record keeping and lax safety protocols. A criminal charge filed in U.S. District Court says the utility "recklessly disregarded" federal and state safety rules on regulator control lines, sections of pipe that connect and monitor gas lines and pressure.
Prosecutors said NiSource, one of the largest utilities in the country, will also have to forfeit any profits from its $1.1 billion sale of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts to Eversource. Until that deal is finalized, a third-party will regularly inspect Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, which will be on a three-year probation.
Columbia Gas has already agreed to pay more than $80 million to the communities directly affected by the gas disaster, for reimbursement of police, fire and other first-responder costs. It also reached an undisclosed settlement with the family of 18-year-old Leonel Rondon, the Lawrence teen who was killed in the disaster.
The company also reached a $143 million settlement with residents in a class action lawsuit, now being considered by an Essex County Superior Court judge.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.