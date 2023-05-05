NEWBURYPORT — As first responders and others continue the tedious yet hazardous task of sifting through shattered glass, bent steel and charred debris to determine what caused a pharmaceutical factory to blow up early Thursday morning, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are demanding answers.
One Seqens worker was killed and four taken to area hospitals Thursday following the 12:45 a.m. explosion which could be felt for miles away and which resulted in an emergency response by dozens of firefighters, hazmat workers and environmental agents converging upon the Opportunity Way building.
Roughly 18 hours after the explosion, the body of Jack O'Keefe was found near the origin of the blast. The Methuen resident was 62.
Thursday's explosion was the third major incident at Seqens/PCI Synthetic since 2020, sparking outrage and concern from U.S Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren, who, along with U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, released a joint letter to Seqens that afternoon.
“This explosion is only the latest avoidable disaster at this facility, following years of serious safety violations, multiple fines, and other explosions,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Seqens, the current owner of the Newburyport facility. “We write seeking the explanation as to why this latest incident occurred and how, after years of fines and regulatory enforcement actions, Seqens could have allowed unsafe conditions to persist.
“Five workers were at the facility when the explosion happened, four of whom were injured and taken to the hospital. One worker (died). This is an unacceptable and tragic outcome—every worker is entitled to a safe workplace and the knowledge that they will return home unharmed after a shift at work,” the letter continued. “It is now painfully apparent that your company has failed to create any meaningful or effective safety culture.”
In 2021, a chemical fire there resulted in the city suspending all permits that allowed the pharmaceutical company to operate until investigators determined what caused the blaze. In February 2020, explosions ripped a hole through the company’s roof and led to nearby businesses being evacuated.
The joint statement, addressed to Seqens North America Managing Director Baoguo Huang, was followed by a request for information related to the company's troubling safety track record which includes multiple Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations and fines.
"Newburyport and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts deserve to understand how this history of repeated OSHA violations could have led to tragedy," the letter concludes, adding it would like a reply by Tuesday.
In a statement released late Thursday, Seqens said the company was "fully committed" to working with authorities to determine what caused the fatal explosion.
"The safety of our employees has always been, and continues to be, our top priority. We strive to follow best practices and regulatory guidelines, and have implemented safety protocols and procedures to prevent incidents like this from occurring," the statement reads.
An email seeking comment regarding the joint statement by Markey, Warren and Moulton was not returned.
State Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, said she was "very confident" with the questions being asked by federal officials.
"I'm not worried we won't get the right answers," Shand said.
A little earlier Thursday, the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health released a blistering statement mentioning Seqens checkered history.
“There is clearly a documented history from OSHA of negligence committed by this nonunion company towards the safety of its workers” said MassCOSH Chief of Strategy and Engagement Al Vega. “We at MassCOSH are saddened to see that Seqens ignored these many warnings from OSHA, and that this continued negligence sent four workers to the hospital and led to one worker who (died). We hope that an ensuing investigation from OSHA will hold this company accountable and deter other employers from failing to protect their workers against similar chemical incidents and hazards.”
An OSHA spokesperson on Friday said the company was under investigation again but cautioned that it could be up to six months before it finishes.
"OSHA does not discuss the specifics of ongoing inspections," OSHA spokesperson Edmund Fitzgerald said in an email.
In 2015, the company was fined $4,950 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for a violation involving 23 people. It was classified as “serious” by the federal safety agency. The fine was reduced to $2,970 after the company filed an appeal, according to OSHA.
A decade earlier, in 2006, the federal Environmental Protection Agency accused PCI Synthesis, known then as Polycarbon Industries Inc., of violating numerous requirements of federal and state hazardous waste laws.
The violations included failure to conduct personnel training, failure to separate incompatible wastes, and failure to comply with tank and air emission standards. The last violation could have resulted in potentially hazardous air emissions, according to an EPA press release.
More recently, in 2019, PCI paid the EPA more than $200,000 after a 2017 inspection of the plant showed that it was violating federal and state hazardous waste laws. PCI agreed to pay a $50,210 fine and spend $152,000 in projects that will protect human health and the environment.
Shortly after the blast, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon expressed serious concern for the safety of first responders and the public. The city, he said, is contemplating a cease-and-desist order on Seqens/PCI Synthesis as investigators determined what caused the latest incident. However, Reardon said he has a “very strong opinion” about the company and wasn’t ruling out further actions.
“I have to put the safety of firefighters and our citizens before the company,” Reardon said on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.