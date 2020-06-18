BOSTON — State lawmakers are frustrated at the pace of restarting the state's economic engine, and complain they've been locked out of the decision-making process.
As Gov. Charlie Baker's administration moves ahead with a phased in reopening of the state's coronavirus-battered economy, lawmakers say they're fielding daily questions and complaints from constituents and business owners, some of whom are frustrated that the process isn't moving quickly enough.
Those concerns are heightened within communities that border New Hampshire, which had a head-start on allowing restaurants and retailers.
Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, said Baker's far-reaching executive powers means lawmakers have had little or no control over the reopening process.
"Throughout the process, Gov. Baker has used his executive authority unilaterally, without clarity or transparency," she said. "He has chosen to bypass legislators."
It's not just members of the Legislature's Democratic majority who are grumbling about the pace of reopening.
Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, posted a link to state data showing a continuing decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
"The numbers continue strong," Jones wrote on his Facebook page. "Time to accelerate the pace of reopening."
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, said he is hearing from a lot of businesses in his district who want the reopening process to be stepped up.
"The frustrating part is we really don't have any say over it," he said. "All we can do is call and write the governor and urge him to open up sooner."
Mirra said he understands Baker needs to be cautious because he will be blamed if the state sees an uptick in COVID-19 infections during the reopening process.
"In his defense, the governor is the one who'll be held responsible if there's an increase in hospitalizations and deaths," he said. "It will end up on his lap."
Baker has acknowledged that not everyone is pleased with the pace of restarting the economy, but argues the state risks a second wave of infections if it opens up too quickly.
Under his state of emergency declaration, Baker has had near autocratic powers to unilaterally direct the state government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since the outbreak began in mid-March, Baker has issued more than three dozen executive orders and directives -- from the closure of schools, day care centers and other non-essential businesses to a stay at home advisory -- to prevent the spread of the virus. Most of the orders remain in effect, with no expiration date.
Meanwhile, the Legislature was largely hobbled at the outset of the pandemic, prevented from meeting in person to debate and enact emergency legislation. It took several weeks before the nearly 250-year-old legislative body came up with a system to vote on bills remotely, and even now that process is lumbering along.
To be sure, legislative leaders have done little to oppose Baker's orders and have focused on passing laws to support and expand many of his executive actions.
But the directives handed down by the governor function essentially as temporary laws, bypassing the Legislature's traditional role in the policymaking process.
That irks some lawmakers, who say they're being locked out of decisions related to the economic health of the communities they represent.
"One can understand the need to use executive power to fast-track laws during the pandemic," DiZoglio said. "But emergency powers were not intended to be used as a way to bypass the elected legislative body for weeks and months."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.