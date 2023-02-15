BOSTON — Congressional lawmakers are calling for more federal funding to help address contamination from "forever" chemicals.
In a letter to President Joe Biden, New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan joined with Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey in calling for funding in the federal budget to improve data and research, and fund testing and cleanup efforts.
The request, which was signed by 32 Democratic senators and several independents, calls on Biden to provide "detailed funding plans" in his fiscal year 2024 budget request to Congress to "address the scale and scope" of PFAS contamination nationwide.
"The prevalence of PFAS combined with the adverse health impacts associated with exposure — including developmental effects, changes in liver, immune and thyroid function and increased risk of some cancers — requires a comprehensive approach," they wrote.
Specifically, the lawmakers ask for more funding for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to address "critical research gaps" related to PFAS contaminants in drinking water supplies.
The federal spending package should also include money to provide blood testing to current and former service members —and their families — who served at more than 700 military installations where PFAS contamination has been detected in tests, they wrote.
"The EPA needs sufficient funds and staff to establish drinking water standards, establish a framework to hold responsible parties accountable and undertake other regulatory actions to reduce PFAS pollution into the air, soil and water," they wrote.
The lawmakers also said more federal funding should be devoted to testing for PFAS in agriculture, the food supply and consumer products.
Additionally, they want the Biden administration to provide "financial support" to farmers, food producers and growers if they are forced to abandon PFAS-contaminated land or remove products from the commercial market.
One of the co-signers of the bill is Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent, whose state is wrestling with the issue of contamination of agricultural and farmland from PFAS sludge that was used for years as crop fertilizer.
PFAS compounds were used to make consumer products from raincoats to upholstery and have been dubbed “forever chemicals” because they accumulate in the human body and can take thousands of years to degrade.
Research has found potential links to illnesses such as kidney cancer and high cholesterol, as well as complications in pregnancies.
Dozens of states are weighing proposals to eliminate PFAS in food packaging, firefighting foam and other products, in addition to setting limits on the amount of contaminants found in water.
Massachusetts and New Hampshire were among the first states to regulate PFAS chemicals in drinking water, and boast some of the toughest standards in the country.
New Hampshire has set limits on several chemicals in public drinking water supplies, ranging from 12 to 18 parts per trillion. The limits went into effect in 2019. Polluters are required to provide alternate drinking water sources for contaminated wells.
In Massachusetts, a 2021 state regulation requires polluters to remove contamination if tests for any of six types of PFAS exceed concentrations of 20 parts per trillion.
There are no federal standards for PFAS in drinking water, but guidelines set a combined limit of 70 ppt.
A recent study by the U.S. Geological Survey found PFAS compounds in 27 Massachusetts rivers and brooks, including the Merrimack and Shawsheen rivers. In many cases, levels exceeded the state’s standard for drinking water.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
