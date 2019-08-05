BOSTON -- Members of the state's congressional delegation want tougher gun control and are criticizing President Donald Trump's response to this weekend's shootings in Dayton and El Paso that left nearly 30 dead and dozens wounded.
Sen. Ed Markey said the shootings are another example of the need for Congress to pass comprehensive background checks for gun sales and ban military-style weapons.
The Democrat blamed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for blocking gun control measures from coming up for a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate and called on his colleagues to cancel their August recess to take up the proposals.
He said Trump is also "morally responsible" for inciting racially motivated violence.
"We cannot ignore the hatred and the violence that Donald Trump emboldened in this country," Markey said at a press briefing in Boston.
On Saturday morning, a gunman in El Paso, Texas killed 22 people at a Walmart and injured 24 others, police say. A second mass shooting left nine people dead and 27 more injured in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning.
In El Paso, police are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime after discovering a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online by the gunman.
In a televised speech Monday, Trump condemned the shootings as crimes "against all humanity" and called for bipartisan cooperation to respond to an epidemic of gun violence.
"We vow to act with urgent resolve,” he said. "In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America."
Trump blamed video games and mental illness for the ongoing violence but signaled opposition to gun control efforts pushed by Democrats, saying "hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.”
In February, the House approved bipartisan legislation to require federal background checks for all gun sales and transfers, and approved legislation to allow a review period of up to 10 days for background checks on firearms purchases.
McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has refused to take up the bills and the White House has threatened a presidential veto if either passes.
"Thoughts and prayers alone won’t cut it," Rep. Lori Trahan, a Westford Democrat, posted on Twitter. "Months ago the House passed two gun safety bills, yet the Senate continues to do nothing."
Democrats also sought to draw a link between the deadly shootings and the president's rhetoric about immigrants and minorities on social media and at his campaign rallies.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Cambridge Democrat who is running for president in 2020, wrote on Twitter that Trump should be called out "for advancing racism and white supremacy."
"We need to call out white nationalism for what it is -- domestic terrorism," she posted. "It is a threat to the United States, and we've seen its devastating toll this weekend."
Rep. Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat, echoed those sentiments.
"We cannot allow this to keep happening in America," he posted. "Citizens don’t need guns to protect them from government — they need the government to step up and protect them from guns."
The Nation Rifle Association issued a statement in response to the shootings expressing sympathy for the victims and their families. It said the organization "will not participate in the politicizing of these tragedies but, as always, we will work in good faith to pursue real solutions that protect us all from people who commit these horrific acts."
Gun control advocates said Trump's vows will do little to stem the violence and renewed calls for Congress to pass tough background checks and other gun control measures.
"If we want to protect our families and enact reasonable gun laws, then it is time to hold elected officials accountable," John Rosenthal, co-founder of the Massachusetts-based Stop Handgun Violence, said in a statement. "Elected officials who continue to choose blood money gun lobby campaign contributions over our lives and safety need to be voted out."
