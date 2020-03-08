HAVERHILL — A proposal made by Gov. Charlie Baker to create a professional licensing process for recovery coaches is now before the Legislature.
A 15-member Recovery Coach Commission, created as part of a sweeping opioid bill signed into law by Baker in 2018, has been studying and making recommendations concerning the creation of a Board of Registration of Recovery Coaches to review the credentials of people moving into the emerging profession.
Baker’s related legislation, "An Act to improve health care by investing in VALUE," was filed this past October and is currently being considered in the Statehouse.
It includes a provision to establish the board in an effort to standardize recovery coach requirements in hopes of increasing insurance reimbursement for struggling addicts.
Some private insurers have been testing the use of recovery coaches in partnership with health care providers or nonprofit groups, but the current lack of standards means most insurers are still unwilling to pay for their services..
Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders testified in support of the bill before the Joint Health Care Financing Committee at the end of January, according to Terry MacCormack, deputy communications director for Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
Sudders noted in her testimony that "in 11 of our hospital emergency departments throughout the Commonwealth, an individual struggling with both substance use and behavioral health challenges may be paired up with a recovery coach – but each recovery coach’s training may be different since no agreed-upon standard currently exists that is accepted by commercial insurance."
She added, "Based on recommendations from the legislatively created Recovery Coach Commission, we propose the establishment of a state Board of Registration of Recovery Coaches to credential and standardize the recovery coach position to promote insurance reimbursement – while still protecting the personalized and unique perspective that recovery coaches offer."
During a 2018 visit to Beverly Hospital, Baker highlighted the role recovery coaches play, noting they are "critically important to our efforts to strengthen the significant reforms we implemented over the last two years to fight the opioid epidemic and have proven to significantly help guide an individual’s path to treatment and recovery," according to a statement from the governor's office.
"They not only link patients to treatment, but also serve as trusted confidants through shared experiences and are an invaluable resource for helping individuals achieve long-term recovery," Baker said.
Recovery coaches have been around for decades, originally as volunteers who had beaten alcoholism or drug addiction and wanted to help others. Health officials have turned to them more frequently as the state continues to confront a wave of opioid addiction.
One of the recommendations in the bill is that recovery coaches should have "lived experience" as former addicts, but should be in sustained recovery for at least two years before working with patients. Advocates say it's important that any certification for the coaches not be so rigid as to prevent former addicts who want to help others from getting involved.
David Toto of Salem, New Hampshire, a certified addiction recovery coach, is in his third year with Methuen's Police Assisted Addiction Recovery Initiative (PAARI). A paid volunteer, he is in his 25th year of recovery from alcohol and drugs.
Toto said he agrees with the creation of a certification process, but questions the recommendation that a recovery coach have a minimum of two years of sustained sobriety.
"My recommendation would be five years," he said. "If you're in AA, the recommendation would be to find a sponsor with double-digit sobriety because it takes so long to get well. I've seen too many people fail in the two-year range. It may not apply to everyone, but from what I've seen, it takes at least five years (for a person in recovery) to build good habits."
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D- Methuen, said she supports Baker's proposal.
"There is tremendous need for recovery coaches," Campbell said Friday. "When an individual is doing all they can to fight an addiction, we owe them coaches that are qualified and competent. Recovery coaches are supporting individuals at the most vulnerable time in their brutal fight against their addiction."
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, said Friday she also supports the legislation.
"Through their use of shared understanding, respect and mutual empowerment to help others through the rehabilitation process, recovery coaches have played an invaluable role, especially in recent years amidst the opioid epidemic," she said. "As it stands, a lack of standards for the profession means many private insurers will not pay for their services.
"A certification process, with standardized training and education, would integrate recovery coaches into the health care system and help families battling addiction access the care that they need," she continued.