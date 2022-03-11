BOSTON — State lawmakers want to set strict time limits for idling trains near residential neighborhoods amid complaints about noise and pollution.
A proposal heard by the Legislature’s Transportation Committee on Wednesday would limit idling by trains at T stations, layover yards and other locations to 30 minutes.
“We have all kinds of laws on the books dealing with idling motor vehicles, yet we have not adequately addressed the issue of trains idling in our communities,” Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, the bill’s primary sponsor, told the panel. “It’s become a serious problem that stretches from Boston to the Berkshires.”
The proposal would also authorize the state Department of Environmental Protection to investigate claims of trains that violate the 30-minute rule and conduct routine air pollution tests to determine toxins are being emitted.
Rail operators would face fines of up to $5,000 per violation if those emissions violate U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards.
Concerns about idling trains are common among north of Boston communities, including Lynn, Haverhill, Andover and Gloucester, where residents in some neighborhoods have complained about the problem for years.
In Haverhill’s Bradford neighborhood, neighbors say noise and fumes from idling trains at a nearby MBTA layover station are negatively impacting the health and quality of their lives. In West Gloucester, the T moved the area for idling trains down track after residents complained about excessive noise and air pollution.
MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the agency and commuter rail operator Keolis Commuter Services “make every effort to limit idling at layovers, but sometimes it is absolutely necessary to prevent service disruptions for the tens of thousands of people who depend on commuter rail service.”
“To ensure their proper performance, locomotives, particularly older units, must idle when conditions are at or near freezing,” he said in a statement. “Commuter rail personnel use ‘plug-ins,’ certain maintenance techniques and other resources to minimize idling, but it doesn’t eliminate the need altogether.”
Pesaturo said setting an “arbitrary time limit on idling would have the potential to adversely impact commuter rail service, especially during winter months.”
Critics of the plan also point out that railroad operations are governed by federal as well as state regulations, which means the idle limit could run afoul of interstate commerce laws because it would impact CSX freight trains and Amtrak passenger rail.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.