North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.