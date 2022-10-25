BOSTON -- Lawmakers are being urged to reconvene before the end of the year to revisit a plan that would pay for free phone calls for the state's inmates.
In a letter to House and Senate members, a coalition of nearly 80 criminal justice reform groups called on them to return to session to reconsider a plan to spend $20 million to reimburse county sheriffs to cover the cost of free prison phone calls, a proposed moratorium on new prison construction and other reforms.
The proposals were rejected by Gov. Charlie Baker before the July 31 formal end of legislative sessions, when lawmakers recessed to campaign.
"These policies made it all the way through the gauntlet of the legislative process with significant support for charting a more inclusive and just future for the commonwealth," they wrote. "There is a public mandate to make this happen; we urge you not to let good policy die simply because of late-session vetoes."
Other reforms the coalition wants to see lawmakers revisit include the HOME Act that would seal the court records of people who have been evicted.
Members of the coalition, which include the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, plan to hold a rally outside the Statehouse on Friday, calling on legislators to revisit the issue.
Bonnie Tenneriello, a staff attorney for Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said offering free phone calls to prisoners is a "no brainer" that was approved with "broad" legislative support.
"It will remove outrageous charges that burden low-income families of people in prison," she wrote. "It will help children, spouses and parents stay connected with incarcerated loved ones, and it will help people in prison prepare to succeed on release -- all at a very low cost to the state."
Baker vetoed the provision from the $52.7 billion budget and sent a proposed amendment back to lawmakers seeking to strike a compromise with Democrats who have blocked his legislation to update the state's pre-trial bail laws.
Baker said he was willing to sign off on the free phone call proposal, but only if lawmakers approved his plan to update the list of offenses qualifying for a 'dangerousness' hearing to include sex offenses involving a child and threats to kill, rape or cause serious bodily injury, among other proposed changes.
In his veto letter, Baker ripped into lawmakers for rejecting his proposed changes to the bail laws and criticized them for dismissing panel discussions he held with victims of physical and sexual violence as a "political stunt" to win approval for the changes.
"Providing free phone calls, a benefit our state government provides to no one else, to inmates while dismissing the pleas of victims of crime is contrary to the traditions of, and frankly beneath the dignity of, the Massachusetts Legislature," Baker wrote.
But the coalition argues that lawmakers should override Baker's objections without approving his update to the dangerousness hearing statute.
In 2018, Massachusetts families spent an estimated $25 million on phone calls to incarcerated relatives, according to the advocacy group Worth Rises, which estimates that correctional facilities received about $7 million in commissions.
While the state Department of Correction charges .12 to .14 cents per minute for calls, some sheriffs have charged up to .40 cents per minute, advocates say.
Last year, sheriffs announced an agreement to provide inmates with 10 minutes of free phone calls per week and to charge no more than .14 cents per minute afterward. But they have resisted calls to make them free, arguing the money from commissions funds services while offsetting the burden to taxpayers.
But advocates say the commission system is forcing low-income families to subsidize the prison system where their loved ones are being held.
In May, the state's Supreme Judicial Court issued a ruling that allows county sheriffs to continue charging inmates and their families for the communications.
The case stemmed from a lawsuit, filed by former inmates and others, over fees charged to inmates for calls that plaintiffs called an “illegal kickback scheme” driving up costs for inmates and their families, and restricting their ability to communicate with lawyers and their loved ones.
Plaintiffs had argued that a 2009 law bringing county sheriffs under the state’s regulatory umbrella doesn’t allow them to charge exorbitant fees or collect commissions from prisoners’ phone calls. But justices sided with Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson that state law allows charges for the calls.
Lawmakers left a laundry list of unfinished business when they recessed July 31 to campaign ahead of the Nov. 8 elections.
Besides dealing with Baker's vetoes, lawmakers also didn't take up a $4 billion economic development plan that includes a host of permanent tax cuts, as well as the proposal to seal eviction records.
Business groups and others have called on Beacon Hill to reconvene to take up the package of tax breaks, but it's not clear if legislative leaders will reconvene.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
