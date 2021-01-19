LAWRENCE - Firefighters worked swiftly to extinguish a blaze on the second-floor of a densely inhabited apartment building on Springfield Street Tuesday afternoon.
Despite their work, some 30 people were temporarily displaced due to the fire, said acting Fire Chief Robert Wilson.
The fire at 56 Springfield St. is believed to have started accidentally on the second floor, possibly due to an issue with an electrical outlet.
"The guys made a really good stop ... and we had a lot of manpower there," said Wilson, of the three-alarm blaze, which brought in mutual aid crews from a variety of cities and towns nearby.
Wilson said the blaze went to three alarms out of an "abundance of caution." The three-story building, which contains 12 apartments, is located on one of the most congested streets in the city.
Firefighters were met by heavy smoke and heat when they arrived Tuesday. Built around 1900, the apartment building has a balloon construction, a style of building that leaves open spaces in the walls and allows fire to easily spread.
The Red Cross was notified and was assisting tenants Tuesday evening. The building department and fire investigators were also called to the scene.
The building is assessed at $749,000 but was purchased in 2007 for $1.2 million, according to city records.
The vinyl-sided building is owned by Springfield Union Realty Trust of 39 Inman St., Lawrence, according to the records.
Wilson said the building was currently uninhabitable but could be repaired.
Mutual aid firefighters who responded to help Tuesday were from Andover, Methuen, Haverhill, Dracut, Salem, N.H., Danvers, Middleton, Reading and North Reading fire departments.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.