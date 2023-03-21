LAWRENCE — Employees of an Essex Street bakery destroyed by fire will use the Revolving Test Kitchen on nearby Hampshire Street to stay in business, officials said.
Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes, 98 Essex St., and neighboring Sweeney’s Liquors, 90 Essex St., were destroyed by a three-alarm fire that broke out around 4 a.m. Friday.
Both charred business buildings were razed for safety reasons later the same day. The cause of the destructive blaze remains under investigation.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Francisco Paulino (D-Lawrence) said he is working with Mayor Brian DePena and other city and state officials to help Sweet Grace Heavenly Cakes relocate temporarily to the Revolving Test Kitchen site.
Paulino said the bakery needs specific equipment replaced and to purchase ingredients. He estimated the cake factory, which employs more than 10 people, would reopen in the test kitchen in about two weeks.
Efforts are also underway to help the liquor store relocate, Paulino said.
“We want them to come back. They are important businesses in the city,” he said.
In remarks immediately following the fire last week, Sen. Pavel Payano (D-Lawrence) also expressed his support and assistance to the fire victims.
“Everybody that runs a business knows you can’t lose a day,” said Payano during a bilingual press conference.
Paulino noted that during previous crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, one thing that has become apparent is that Lawrence is a “small city with people with big hearts.”
“We are Lawrence strong,” he said.
An incubator for new businesses, the Revolving Test Kitchen is a shared culinary workspace overseen by Northern Essex Community College, Lupoli Companies, The Lawrence Partnership and the city of Lawrence.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the lack of a fire suppression system in the liquor store led to the fire, which quickly spread to the cake factory.
He said the liquor store building did not have a sprinkler and fire alarm system.
Firefighters worked for hours trying to bring the blaze under control. At three alarms, firefighters from local communities came as mutual aid to work at the scene and cover city stations.
Moriarty said crews initially went inside the liquor store to battle the blaze. However, due to the intensity of the fire, firefighters were eventually pulled from the building.
No one was injured, Moriarty said.
Built in 1910, the single story building at 90-94 Essex St. where Sweeney’s was located is assessed at $449,900, according to city assessing records.
The building next door at 98-100 Essex St., where the cake factory was located, is valued at $176,800, records show.
