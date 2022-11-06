LAWRENCE — Romeo Santos’ face is back. and Bob Marley’s, too.
On Monday their defaced portraits — depicted on a popular, local mural — were restored.
Theirs are the first two faces in a pop-art landmark at 143-45 Essex St., a bright ensemble painted a decade ago by young Lawrencians and a Lawrence High art teacher, Eric Allshouse.
Last month a graffiti artist sprayed the tag BLEA on the alley mural, obscuring the two faces in the nine-musician all-star cast.
It took Allshouse, his wife, Liz Burns-Allshouse, and local artist Christian Rodriguez three visits and about five hours to restore the work.
They painted the tagged area white, redrew the missing face parts and filled them with colors.
Allshouse applied the finishing touches Monday after school, giving the colors a second coat and finishing Marley’s hair.
The teacher’s takeaway from the project?
“Graffiti happens,” the teacher said in a phone interview Friday, during an off-period at Lowell High, where he started teaching this fall after 15 years at Lawrence High.
When it covers a mural it’s best to repair it as soon as possible, he said.
Allshouse found an Instagram account registered to a graffiti artist who goes by the tag BLEA and sent him a direct message.
In general, the message was an appeal, from one artist to another artist, he said.
The graffiti artist has talent, the color and shapes in some of his works exhibited on Instagram stand out, Allshouse says.
According to the Instagram account BLEA is a traveling graffitiist. His paint is on walls in places including Boston, New York, Chicago and Miami.
“I don’t think he is going to respond,” Allshouse said, regarding his message to BLEA.
The Eagle-Tribune also sent the grafittiist a message asking why he selected Lawrence for his tag, and, in particular, that mural and the faces of Santos and Marley.
As of press time Saturday, the graffiti artist BLEA had not responded to the Tribune, either.
Allshouse has had a lot of experience with murals, having started in the summer of 2013 after he had been teaching art at Lawrence High for five years. His classes included mural making.
He partnered with the Essex Art Center and ValleyWorks career center, now MassHire, to paint 13 murals since that first summer.
The young people on the project, ages 15-21, were hired by ValleyWorks and paid for their work.
One day, Lawrence artist Christian Rodriguez was walking past when the group was painting a mural of the Lawrence High alumni and famous America poet Robert Frost.
Rodriguez volunteered for the musicians’ mural that same summer.
The young people decided on the people to include in their Rushmore of musicians, though Allshouse steered them toward Leonard Bernstein, given his local roots. The famous maestro was born in Lawrence.
“The coolest part is that the kids chose the themes, designed the murals and will paint them,” Allshouse said at the time. “I just steer the ship to make sure we don’t crash.”
The mural is bookended by Santos, whose mom comes from Puerto Rico and his dad from the Dominican Republic, and Bernstein.
The kids had not heard of Bernstein but knew about Santos, who is extremely popular, especially in Lawrence.
His visage starts the colorful line of musicians with Marley, Lauryn Hill, Prince, John Lennon, Alicia Keys, Jimi Hendrix, Aaliyah and Bernstein.
The students signed their names on a space next to Hendrix.
Students on the project included Anthony Palacios, Michael White, Oscar Cruz, Kassandra Huertas, Cindy Davila, Eric Allshouse, Brittany Figuero, Liz Ferreira, Catherine Perez, and Angel Ortiz.
Allshouse says he plans to add mural painting to the curriculum at Lowell High and wants to learn how to use spray cans in his mural making.
