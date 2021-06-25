LAWRENCE — A three-alarm fire that displaced 20 Trenton Street residents was caused by “careless disposal of smoking materials,” fire Chief Brian Moriarty said Thursday.
The fire in a 3½-decker at 66-68 Trenton St. ignited just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Lawrence firefighters, bolstered by at least eight mutual aid crews from the area, battled the blaze for more than an hour before it was knocked down.
The fire heavily damaged the top floor of the home with water damage on each floor below.
Four families — a total of 20 people — were displaced. The American Red Cross, the local nonprofit group, Heal Lawrence, and Mayor Kendrys Vasquez’s office were all working to assist the families Thursday.
“We try to provide them some peace of mind and let them know they are not alone. It’s makes a big difference,” said firefighter Juan “Manny” Gonzalez, a Heal Lawrence co-founder.
Gift cards from grocery and department stores, as well as Uber and Lyft rideshare companies, are immediately needed for the fire victims. Gift cards can be dropped off at The Center, 155 Haverhill St., Lawrence. Donations can also be made online via heallawrence.org.
The families are staying temporarily at a hotel in Andover, Gonzalez said.
To prevent fires, Moriarty stressed that smoking materials should be doused in sand and water. He urged using a metal coffee can for the disposal and completely submerging smoking materials at all times.
The chief also stressed the importance of renter’s insurance, which can be valuable to tenants in the wake of a fire.
He noted that firefighters were working to put out the fire on the top floor of the home on a warm day.
“It was extremely hot,” he said of the conditions the firefighters faced.
The firefighters were rotated in and out of the house in intervals to prevent heat exhaustion and other injuries.
A rehab crew from Lawrence General Hospital responded to the fire. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported.
Moriarty praised the firefighters’ work and “aggressive interior attack.”
“We were really able to get in there and attack it,” he said.
He noted it was the second fire in the city on Wednesday as crews quickly extinguished a smaller electrical fire on Broadway earlier in the day.
Utility companies Eversource and National Grid were notified and asked to cut gas and power to the building on Wednesday night.
The building at 66-68 Trenton St., built in 1890, is owned by Payita Real Estate Co. and valued at $392,000, according to city assessing records.
Damage to the building is estimated at $250,000, Moriarty said.
Firefighters from Methuen, Andover, Lowell, Haverhill, Dracut, Middleton, North Reading and Salem, New Hampshire, were among the mutual aid who responded to Lawrence Wednesday night.
This was the second major fire in Lawrence this month. On June 10, 17 residents were displaced after a fire in a Shawsheen Court apartment complex.
That three-alarm fire caused about $3 million damage to the apartment building, officials said.
In addition to the blaze, firefighters also battled severe water pressure issues in the area.
The cause of the Shawsheen Court blaze has been ruled “undetermined,” according to Moriarty, although fire officials do know the origin of it and no foul play is suspected.
The apartments involved have been razed and the remnants are being checked for asbestos, the chief said.
Wednesday night was a tough night for North of Boston firefighters as Peabody also had a three-alarm blaze downtown at 16 Warren St.
