Profound sadness blanketed Lawrence as the city learned of the death of Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario, who was killed in action Thursday.
The 25-year-old Lawrence High School graduate was among 13 members of the U.S. armed forces killed during a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.
In the wake of the news Friday night, mayoral candidates suspended campaign activities. A virtual debate scheduled for Saturday morning was also not held.
Rosario’s family went to Delaware to receive her remains once they were returned to U.S. soil.
Her sister, Rosalinda, recalled the eight-year Marine as “my hero, the hero of Lawrence, a hero who died helping people.”
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
A bit of trivia
This week’s mayoral trivia question: Which mayor of Lawrence was arrested after leaving office on a charge of tampering with ballot boxes in the city clerk’s office?
A. Caleb Saunders
B. Edmund Hayden
C. James Simpson
D. Robert Tewksbury
The answer appears at the end of this column.
DePena’s headquarters
Candidate Brian DePena drew a crowd Thursday night with the grand opening of his campaign headquarters at 272 Broadway.
“Brian brings over four decades experience as an accomplished and sharp-edged businessman who is known and loved by his community,” according to a statement released by his campaign. “He is the first and only mayoral candidate in the race with a clear plan and the caliber to lead the community. His platform includes a shared vision that moves toward a real sustained commitment to continual improvement.
“Under my leadership, the city will operate with integrity being ever mindful that public funds spent on the community comes directly from the citizens’ tax dollars. My mission as your mayor is to mobilize and swiftly reshape the destiny of Lawrence into one that is prosperous for all. As a serial entrepreneur, I come with strong advantages and prepared to fulfill this important role – I am familiar with the government process, I know what needs to be done and how to get it done. The reputation that I have gained through the years from working with my community and private ventures, combined with my previous legislative experience as a councilman at large with oversight over the city finances, makes me the right choice as your mayor,” DePena added.
A family affair
Doris Rodriguez said she’s been knocking on doors, meeting with residents and emphasizing to voters why they should vote for her for mayor.
Rodriguez also said she had the privilege of participating in this year’s Semana Hispana/Hispanic Week events with her parents and daughters. She believes “family is an integral part of understanding the needs of our residents.”
She sent me the following information regarding her family ties: “Rodriguez’s parents immigrated from the Dominican Republic over 50 years ago. They learned English and both made themselves United States citizens, while working in several factories in Lawrence. Her mother worked for Lawrence May covering heels and Poly Platt making rubber soles for shoes. Her father worked for Lawrence Spray Omattie painting metal parts, usually for computers. Both her parents became involved in Lawrence sports where her mother played softball for the Olypicas Team and her father played for the Dominican Team and was also their treasurer, all while working and raising Doris and her siblings. Her parents are very known in the city of Lawrence. Her father continued working as a spray painter and her mother left for one year to take a cosmetology course in Washington Heights, Manhattan, New York. Soon after that, her mother opened in 1991 Veronica’s Beauty Salon, which was the fourth beauty salon in the city of Lawrence, and is still open today,” she wrote.
“I have been around the management and operations of a small business for most of my life and understand the importance of balancing a home while running a small business,” said Rodriguez.
Campaigning together
Building excitement for voting Sept. 21, candidate Vilma Martinez-Dominguez has “knocked on thousands of doors and called thousands of voters.”
“Everyone is gearing up and excited to support Vilma for the final 30 days,” according to her campaign spokesperson.
She also recently spent time introducing herself to voters with state Rep. Tami Gouveia, a Democrat running for lieutenant governor.
Martinez-Dominguez has the endorsement of Emily’s List, the largest organization that helps elect women to public office nationwide.
Nurses back Vasquez
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez proudly announced he’s been endorsed by the Massachusetts Nurses Association and the Mass Alliance, Rising Star Program.
“Our campaign has been focused on reaching voters as we continue door knocking and making phone calls across the city,” according to a statement from his campaign. “At Semana Hispana, we registered new voters and Mayor Kendrys Vasquez heard directly from his constituents while enjoying one of our city’s beloved traditional events. From there, we held a door-knocking event with our volunteers and throughout the week visited elderly sites. We maintain the importance of directly connecting with the people of this city as the mayor fights for the future of Lawrence.”
And the trivia answer is ...
Caleb Sanders. He served as mayor in 1877 and was the younger brother of Daniel Saunders Jr., who served as mayor in 1860. Caleb Sanders was arrested on April 28, 1884, and charged with tampering with Ward 6 ballots. There was a hearing in Superior Court and a $1,000 fine. He died on Dec. 19, 1917, and is buried at Bellevue Cemetery, said Rich Padova, a professor at Northern Essex Community College with a specialty in local history.
Also, a final note this week to local history observers from Padova. A 35th anniversary celebration will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Lawrence Heritage State Park at 1 Jackson St. Former Gov. Mike Dukakis and his wife, Kitty, plan to attend, along with other dignitaries.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill. She can be reached at jharmacinski@eagletribune.com.