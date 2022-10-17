LAWRENCE — It’s been almost a month since Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, but thousands are still without power and other essential services. At a car show in Lawrence on Saturday, money and supplies were collected by a group that works with firefighters to provide disaster relief.
William Pagan, a firefighter and director of Borinquenos Unidos, said the group is collecting a number of items including water, diapers and batteries.
“Anything essential,” Pagan said.
Marisa Melendez, subdirector of the group, emphasized that the donations are “hand-to-hand,” meaning that they are sent to Puerto Rico and then received by members of the organization working with firefighters. This means the group can keep better track of the donations, said Melendez.
She also talked about the continued struggle of people in Puerto Rico.
“There are still a lot of areas that don’t have access, because the roads were wiped out,” Melendez said. “There are still families up there that don’t have electricity almost a month after.”
Melendez added that the effects of Hurricane Maria in 2017 were also still being felt.
“People are now getting their roofs repaired or their houses repaired from Maria,” Melendez said.
Pagan was critical of the government and news coverage, saying that some residents of Puerto Rico felt like they had been left behind and forgotten.
“The government needs to step up more,” Pagan said.
The car show included stalls from local business, such as Crazy Customs LLC, a Lawrence-based business that does custom woodworking and apparel, among other things.
Melendez said the businesses at the car show would be donating a portion of their sales to the relief effort.
Six car clubs attended the show along with a number of individual car owners, said Pagan.
Dennis Sigman, a member of a car club called Live to Impress, said the group had attended a number of similar events in the past, adding that they were there for unity and family.
“Thats what we do, we like to help,” Sigman said. “We are just one big happy community, that like to help people.”
To learn more about the organization or donate visit their website:https://www.borinquenosunidos.org/home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.