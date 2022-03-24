LAWRENCE — Mayor Brian De Pena and Executive Director of the Lawrence Partnership, George Ramirez, announced the creation of the Lawrence Citizens Academy.
This 12-session program is designed to educate residents about the inner workings of their local government and is open to the public.
The first session will take place at the public library Thursday, April 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. Future sessions will be announced.
“The Lawrence Citizens Academy is just another way my administration is returning the power to the people,” DePena said. “Our constituents can not only interact with the public servants through this program but also have the opportunity to be more involved in the decision-making process of our government by volunteering to serve on city boards and commissions.”
The public will have the chance to get a behind-the-scenes in these areas of local government: mayor; city clerk; school department; budget & finance; economic & business development; community development & housing; police department; fire chief; department of public works; council on aging; voting & elections; public health and the public library. For more information visit www.lawrencepartnership.org under “Community Engagement” and “Citizen’s Academy.”
Haverhill resident running in Boston Marathon for “Girls on the Run” charity
HAVERHILL — March is International Woman’s Month and Haverhill resident Luke Padilla is focusing his Boston Marathon fundraising on Girls on the Run, an organization that works to empower young girls.
Padilla decided that before he and his wife bring baby girl into the world this June, he wants run the marathon. As a manager of a child development and soccer program, a high school cross country coach, and a life-long runner, he said the best way for him to guarantee a spot in the race was to fundraise for a charity that empowers girls.
In order to qualify to run for a charity, Padilla had to commit to raising $10,000 for Girls on the Run. After months of fundraising, he still has about $2,500 more to go. Luke and his wife Erin, director of Creative Haverhill, are trying to bring in the final funds needed by April 10. Donations, which are tax deductible, can be made at https://tinyurl.com/2a7bws9c.
