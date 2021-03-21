LAWRENCE — A new Oliver Partnership School campus is still several years away, but plans are taking shape as to what the new building will look like, with the public set to get its first major look at design plans and other specifics on the North Lawrence school at a public hearing tentatively scheduled for April 6.
Superintendent Cynthia Paris and representatives from Pinck & Company, the project management firm hired to oversee the addition and renovation, presented early details to city councilors at a March 10 budget and finance subcommittee meeting before the larger council is set to gather next month.
During that session, Paris and city Finance Director Mark Ianello outlined the agreement Lawrence has with the Massachusetts School Building Authority to be reimbursed for up to 80% of eligible construction expenses.
According to Ianello, taxpayers will need to make up the rest of the costs. When the council gathers for the public hearing and takes a vote in April, they will be asked to approve the School Department's request to allocate $132.3 million to cover the budget for the new Oliver Partnership School.
Pinck & Company's Deborah Marai said three cost estimates were done to arrive at the lowest possible figure of $132 million given the scope of the work. It will be the first new school in the area in two generations, Paris said, and one that is sorely needed.
"The current conditions of the school, if I can just be blunt and summarize, are quite fatal. It is literally imploding as we speak," the superintendent told councilors. "A few weeks ago we had to prematurely relocate our students because the heating system failed us, and now we are literally underwater in the basement. ... It is a very tired building and it's not meeting any safety codes and it's not any place for our students and teachers to do any teaching and learning."
Paris is referring to the time in late February when elementary students moved to the former St. Mary Grammar School, where they will remain until the new school is built by Consigli Construction, likely in time for the 2024-2025 school year.
As public documents indicate, the existing school has engineering systems that need frequent maintenance, along with accessibility issues. Students must go to the lowest floor to access restrooms. Further, children are forced to cross city streets to access play areas in Campagnone Common or O’Neill Playground.
The proposed new building would combine both the Oliver Partnership School, which houses elementary learners in grades kindergarten through five, and the UP Academy, Oliver's middle-school students in grades six through eight. Currently, middle-school students are at UP Academy Oliver, located at the North Common Educational Complex across the street from the library.
According to the MSBA, grant money is being used to correct a number of deficiencies identified by the district, including mechanical, electrical and plumbing concerns. In addition, the new school is necessary to support students' educational needs and to combat overcrowding.
The state reimbursement, however, has a cap on eligible expenses, Ianello explained.
"The cap that is the problem for most municipalities, including Lawrence, is the construction cap," he told councilors.
"They (the MSBA) cap the construction cost at $333 per square foot. Our estimated construction costs are $600 per square foot or more. Even though we're an '80% funded project,' we're guaranteed a 46% funding, so that's the maximum we can receive and have to come up with the rest."
Plainly speaking, the finance director told councilors, it more likely that the city is responsible for $71 million to pay for the new Oliver Partnership School. That happens, he said, when some costs are deemed ineligible or change orders are processed. Ianello said he is even preparing for the percentage to dip as low as 40%.
"(The MSBA has) acknowledged that the $333 (per square foot) is too low, but they're trying to get as many building projects across the commonwealth done. If they raise (the cap), they won't get projects done," Ianello explained. "They acknowledge it's an issue, but they're trying to get as many projects around the state done with significant effort. Although it's 46% and not 80%, the maximum state contribution (to the project) would be $52 million. That's a substantial sum of money that the state is offering to give us. It may not be what we want, but it is a substantial amount."
In preliminary conversations, cases for and against raising taxes to cover construction costs emerged.
Council President Marc Laplante predicted what he said would be a "perfect storm" for taxpayers should that happen. Water rates have not increased in many years, and if the school is not up to par with expectations, Laplante wondered if it was fair to ask taxpayers to pay for something not worth the price tag.
"This would be placing a tremendous strain on the Lawrence taxpayers," he said.
Dan Rivera spoke at the meeting as a taxpayer and a member of the Lawrence Alliance for Education, the receivership board that makes decisions regarding the school district. He urged councilors to keep asking tough questions and encouraged them to fund the project, suggesting additional strategies for cost savings with the MSBA, specifically around energy efficiency.
"The new Oliver Partnership School is the most important large educational investment in a decade," Lawrence's former mayor has said in the past. "The current condition (of the existing school) shows it and the kids deserve it."
STAY UP TO DATE ON OPS CONSTRUCTION