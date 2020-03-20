LAWRENCE — A staff member at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a social media post from the organization, the staffer assigned to the South Clinical Site at 73D Winthrop Ave., is quarantined, and other members of that team are also quarantined and undergoing testing.
A center official confirmed the information in the post but would not provide any further comment or details. It is not clear what the staff member's duties entail, to what extent the staff member interacted with the public, or when the staff member is believed to have contracted the coronavirus.
The announcement, posted Friday evening, said the center is taking all necessary precautions for staff and patients. It suggests that patients seen at the clinic during the past two weeks and their loved ones self-quarantine. Those who develop symptoms -- such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing -- are advised to contact Lawrence General Hospital's coronavirus hotline (978-946-8409) about getting tested.
The clinic at 73D Winthrop Ave. is closed and will remain closed until it has been cleaned by a company sanctioned by public health officials.
As of Friday evening, no one was available at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center to answer additional questions.
For more information, visit https://glfhc.org