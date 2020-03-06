Lawrence company acquires Salem military contractor 

LAWRENCE — A local company that manufactures microelectronics for commercial uses has purchased a Salem, New Hampshire, company that specializes in similar technology for military and government customers.
Aerospace Semiconductor Inc., located at 439 S. Union St., acquired Micro-Precision Technology Inc., in a deal finalized Feb. 28, according to a statement.
The Salem company, known as MPT, is located at 10 Manor Parkway, Suite C.
Adrian Pyke, CEO of Aerospace Semiconductor, said the company would soon be known as MPT but would keep both locations open. He said MPT employs 11 people while Aerospace Semiconductor employs six people. All the employees will be retained, he said.
Sabina Chen, president and CEO of MPT, will be staying on as a consultant, Pyke said, but is leaving eventually. The operational manager, Dick Sorvello, will continue as general manager of the New Hampshire site.
According to its website, Aerospace Semiconductor sells microelectronics to commercial aviation companies, the military, space exploration and mining operations.
MPT makes "high-precision thick film substrates for military, industrial, medical and commercial applications," according to its websit
Chen said she “intentionally selected ASI, and its owner Adrian Pyke, to continue MPT’s legacy of manufacturing quality custom micro-electronics with excellent customer service. We are very excited about the future of the combined company.”
Pyke agreed.
“The combined strengths of our two companies will allow us to offer expanded capabilities and more complete solutions to our customers and to the markets we serve” he said. “I am particularly pleased that MPT’s General Manager, Vic Servello, along with the entire staff of both companies will be retained, which preserves the manufacturing expertise and quality control without interruption.”